VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Mahindra Electric launched its BE6 and XEV9E at Hare Krishan Mahindra, an authorized Mahindra dealership, in Mumbai. This was not merely a product launch, but a celebration of innovation, sustainability, and the future of mobility.

Also Read | Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Knockout Phase Play-Off Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The event attracted over 250 Mahindra customers, industry experts, and automobile enthusiasts, reflecting the growing interest in electric mobility. With an electrifying atmosphere and a strong lineup of dignitaries, the evening reinforced Mahindra's leadership in sustainable automotive solutions.

A Grand Event with Industry Leaders

Also Read | On Which Channel WPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Women's Premier League Season 3 T20 Cricket Matches in India?.

The launch event was meticulously planned and featured sophisticated lighting, immersive digital displays, and engaging live demonstrations. The venue reflected Mahindra's commitment to technological advancement and environmental responsibility.

Several distinguished guests graced the occasion, including:

* Sachin Ahirji: MLC and Mahindra & Mahindra Union Leader

* Manjari Upadhye: Mahindra Auto Division Head

* Karan Asrani: Managing Director, Krishna Group of Companies

* Deepak Sinha: National Sales Head, Mahindra Electric

* Gaurav Beohar: Zonal Head, Mahindra & Mahindra

Their presence underscored Mahindra's strong industry ties and dedication to shaping electric mobility's future.

Presenting the BE6 & XEV9E: The Future of Electric Driving

BE6

The BE6 is made for those seeking high performance and a long drive range. It's got an advanced electric motor and an aerodynamic design; thus, efficient and smooth ride. It is an excellent option for highway and city driving because of its long-distance capability and cutting-edge battery technology.

XEV9E

With its smart connection, user-friendly dashboard, and quick charging capabilities, the XEV9E combines sustainability, innovation, and elegance. The performance-oriented car is designed for people who care about performance and being eco-friendly. The model offers an unadulteratedly powerful yet smooth ride with its proprietary electric vehicle technologies.

Interactive Experiences for Guests

Demonstrations and tests in hand with the two vehicles were given to the guests. The state-of-the-art technology, smooth drive, acceleration, and large pool of features in the BE6 and the XEV9E enthralled the audience.

The highlight of the evening featured a digital show on the history of Mahindra Electric. A lively discussion of Mahindra's global vision for electric vehicles, commitment to sustainable transportation, and R&D initiatives complemented the presentation well.

Mahindra Electric's Value to Sustainability

Besides innovation in vehicles, Mahindra Electric is working toward reducing its carbon footprint in production processes. The company is actively investing in:

* Renewable energy usage in work environments.

* Sustainable methods of manufacturing.

* Battery technology enhancement aimed at higher performance levels and long life.

This puts Mahindra not just at the manufacturing desk, but at the forefront of responsible, sustainable transportation.

Hare Krishan Mahindra- A Premier Automotive Destination

Hare Krishan Mahindra was able to reinforce its status as the dealership of choice for high-end Mahindra auto solutions through the hosting of this event. The dealership is known for its pristine customer service, expert counsel, and depth of industry knowledge, and is today still offering clients cutting-edge automotive experiences.

Throughout the evening, the guests interacted one-on-one with Mahindra's leading engineers and designers, gaining special insights into the emerging trends and future of electric vehicles.

The Future is Electric

By introducing BE6 and XEV9E, Mahindra Electric is reinforcing the tide towards sustainable high-performance mobility. These models tell us that electric vehicles are not an alternative; they are the solution to modern transportation.

The BE6 and XEV9E will be displayed for customers to view and test-drive at Hare Krishan Mahindra if they miss the event.

Contact: 02241179999 / 08591734201

Email: sales@harekrishanmahindra.com

Website: www.harekrishanmahindra.com

Experience the future of mobility with Mahindra Electric.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)