Juventus will be in action against PSV Eindhoven in the playoffs round of this season’s UEFA Champions League with the Italian team looking to continue their recent upheaval in form. The Bianconeri are fifth in the Italian Serie A and finished the UEFA Champions League group stage on the 20th spot with just one win in their last five games. PSV Eindhoven on the other hand had four wins in Europe in the same period to end at 14th. They have momentum with them and will feel confident about themselves. Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UCL Football Match.

Piere Kalulu misses out for Juventus due to an injury and we should see a central defensive partnership of Federico Gatti and Renato Veiga. Randal Kolo Muani plays as the lone striker up top with Teun Koopmeiners as the playmaker behind him. Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli will be the two box-to-box midfielders.

Adamo Nagalo was injured playing against Willem II and will not be available for selection here. Luuk de Jong is a proven goal scorer, and a lot will ride on is shoulders as PSV look to do well in the final third. Ivan Perisic has a wealth of experience under his belt, and he will look to create down the left flank. Guus Til will be deployed as the no 10 behind the central striker. Check out the Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 match details and viewing options below.

When is Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Italian giants Juventus will be in action again in the Champions League 2024-25 competition as they will take on PSV Eindhoven at Allianz Stadium on February 12. The Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League 2024-25 match has a start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven match viewing option below. Pep Guardiola Opens Up On Rodri Winning Ballon d'Or Ahead of UCL 2024-25 Play-Off Tie Against Real Madrid, Says 'Hard Feelings?.....No'.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

For years, Sony Sports Network had the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League matches and the 2024-25 Season will also be available on the same in India. UCL matches will be available for live telecast on the network in India. The Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven match is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/ HD channel. Check out the live streaming options for the Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Champions League 2024-25 streaming rights are with SonyLIV. Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app for online viewing. The live streaming of the Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven UCL 2024-25 football match on the SonyLIV app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. Expect a quality game of football with Juventus claiming a narrow 1-0 win.

