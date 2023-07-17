VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 17: Beat of Life Entertainment gets applauded by Pashupati Kumar Paras, the central minister of Food Processing Industries (Government of India). Piyush Sagar and the team of Beat of Life Entertainment were honoured to meet with the esteemed central minister. During this meeting, Pashupati Kumar Paras personally congratulated the team for its commitment to excellence.

The meeting was held in Giridih, Jharkhand where Beat of Life Entertainment presented its groundbreaking solutions, unwavering success and remarkable growth in the entertainment and digital marketing sector.

Acknowledging the success and milestones of the company, the respected minister highlighted the invaluable role of the team in blending technology with captivating content. Pashupati Kumar Paras emphasized how ingenious strategies and visionary campaigns have positively impacted other businesses.

The insights

Piyush Sagar shared his visions related to the IT field with the central minister and also discussed strategies that will accelerate growth. During this inspiring meeting, Pashupati stated, "Your company has masterfully combined the realms of digital marketing and entertainment, creating a unique and captivating experience for audiences worldwide." The team at Beat of Life Entertainment expresses deep gratitude towards Pashupati for his encouraging words and warm reception.

A memorable moment

The company was awarded for outstanding contributions to the field of education in 2022 as it devised creative digital solutions for children. Moreover, the recognition from Pashupati Kumar Paras serves as a testament to the company’s tremendous milestones and achievements. During this meet, BLE Team also presented 'The Scientific Sufi ' book to Pashupati. The book is written by Dr. Meher Wan.

Piyush Sagar, the founder of Beat of Life Entertainment (BLE), a well-known Digital production company, was felicitated with the Third Prize in the Video Competition held at the mega India International Science Festival, arranged in Madhya Pradesh (MP). The team won the prize for a voice-documentary film based on the autobiography of Sir Jagdish Chandra Bose. The short film highlighted the life, struggles, and successes of the dynamic hero of India. The movie also portrayed the life of Sir JC Bose in Giridih, where he spent the last few years of his life.

BLE Team also gained incredible recognition in the International Short Films and Art Festival (FISFA) through their unmatched IT services.

Incepted in 2015 by young entrepreneur Piyush Sagar, Beat of Life Entertainment, based in Giridih, Jharkhand, has emerged as one the most prolific Digital production and entertainment companies that not merely provide Music Distribution but also offer a one-stop solution for a wide range of IT and Marketing services like Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Voiceover Service, Content Writing, Video Editing, Graphic Design, PR Agency, Domain Hosting, and Email Services. The Beat of Life Entertainment has been gaining traction since its beginning because of its exceptional services and a powerful foothold in the region of Jharkhand. Currently covering the regions of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal, the company is serving across the nation.

