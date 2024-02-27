NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 27: beatXP, a fit-tech D2C brand by Pristyn Care has launched its latest line-up of massagers, which includes a body massager, a hand massager and a leg massager. The Drift Power Massage gun is a top-of-the-line body massager that caters to both men and women. This powerful massage machine is equipped with a high-performance brushless motor that operates at frequencies between 1800-3200 RPM. With QuietWave technology, this motor operates almost noiselessly, producing less than 45 dB of noise. Even at maximum intensity, which has 9 levels, the massager is designed to be as silent as possible.

One of the standout features of this massage gun for the full body is its swivel arm, which can adjust from 0°-60° multi-angle positions. This allows for an effective and comfortable massage experience that can be tailored to your specific needs. This full-body massage machine has 4 replaceable head attachments which support 12mm deep percussion therapy for a soothing massage experience. In addition, the hand massage machine is designed with a powerful lithium-ion battery that can last for longer hours. With SwiftCharge technology and a Type-C charging cable, you won't have to wait long to get back to your massage with our efficient and effective technology.

The rubber grip handle of this portable massage gun offers greater versatility and a more comfortable massage experience. Even in hard-to-reach areas, you can apply less force and strain on your wrists while still achieving the desired results. Additionally, the Massage Gun has One Button Smart Control on the bottom of the handle to adjust 9 different Speed Levels with an LED Indicator to identify the same. The deep tissue massage gun is also equipped with a Touch LCD display which shows the 4 battery levels for the massage session and massage intensity.

Another massager for leg is LegSense 360 Lite massager, which is for pain relief. Whether one experiences soreness from standing for extended periods, post-workout fatigue, or general muscle tension, this device provides a complete massaging experience for the feet, calves, and legs.

By relaxing the muscles, stimulating acupuncture points and improving blood circulation, LegSense 360 Lite advanced leg massage machine provides instant relief from stress, fatigue, and tense nerves. It also promotes flexibility and mobility and reduces muscle fatigue and soreness.

The LegSense 360 Lite foot massager machine offers a full circular 360° motion, targeting various muscle groups effectively, and comes equipped with different massage modes, including heat massage, vibration therapy, air compression therapy for the front and back massage group. One can choose the intensity of the massage based on your pain level, and the massager automatically shuts down after one complete cycle of 20 minutes to prevent overheating.

The LegSense 360 Lite has 2 massaging pods with vibrating components, a heating cloth & cloth cover, making it comfortable to put on. The quick touch panel in LegSense 360 Lite allows users to control the massager's settings and functions by simply tapping or sliding their fingers on the panel. The LegSense 360 Lite foot massage machine supports Type-C fast charging making it convenient for users to power up the leg massager efficiently.

Using LegSense 360 Lite leg massager is easy and highly recommended for people with jobs that require long-standing hours, such as healthcare professionals and athletes. It is also ideal for inflammation, bone spurs, diabetes, and neuropathy. Relax and let LegSense 360 Lite do the work for you, providing an expert-like massage experience for complete pain relief.

Apart from LegSense 360 Lite leg massager, beatXP has also come up with LegSense 360 massager, which is the perfect massager for pain relief. Whether you experience soreness from standing for extended periods, post-workout fatigue, or general muscle tension, this device provides a complete massaging experience for your feet, calves, and legs.

By relaxing your muscles, stimulating acupuncture points and improving blood circulation, LegSense 360 massage machine provides instant relief from stress, fatigue, and tense nerves. It also promotes flexibility and mobility, reduces muscle fatigue and soreness, and comes with five different levels of length adjustment to customize the massager's length to your preferences.

The LegSense 360 foot massager machine offers a full circular 360° motion, targeting various muscle groups effectively, and comes equipped with different massage modes, including heat massage, vibration therapy, air compression therapy for the front and back massage group. You can choose the intensity of your massage based on your pain level, and the massager automatically shuts down after one complete cycle of 20 minutes to prevent overheating.

The LegSense 360 has 4 massaging pods with vibrating components, a heating cloth & cloth cover making it comfortable to put on. The quick touch panel in LegSense 360 allows users to control the massager's settings and functions by simply tapping or sliding their fingers on the panel. The LegSense 360 leg massage machine supports Type-C fast charging making it convenient for users to power up the leg massager efficiently.

Using the LegSense 360 leg massager is easy and highly recommended for people with jobs that require long-standing hours, such as healthcare professionals and athletes. It is also ideal for inflammation, bone spurs, diabetes, and neuropathy. Relax and let LegSense 360 do the work for you, providing an expert-like massage experience for complete pain relief.

With this launch, beatXP continues focusing on wellness technology that empowers individuals to rise above their constraints. The launch is pivotal as the demand for fitness and health gadgets soars. Additionally, this underscores a significant leap in advocating the essence of self-care and revitalization.

