New Delhi/ Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Benesse (which means "well-being" in Latin) has set its foot in the Indian education space.

Set up in the year 1955, the company grew rapidly in Japan and has been the largest education company in the country for last 6+ decades.

The heart of Benesse is enjoying the process of moving forward, step-by-step and with resolve, towards the realization of people's dreams and aspirations

Currently ~90 per cent of high schools in Japan subscribe to Benesse's services. In addition, the company offers B2C/D2C services for pre-K, K12, university, and adult/corporate learners. Japan has made significant progress in PISA rankings and has been ranked at No.1 in PISA since 2015 amongst 10M+ population countries. And it is the service focused and student-centred education eco-system in the country, of which Benesse is a part, which has contributed to that over the decades.

Comments from Benesse Corporation/ Benesse India

Hitoshi Kobayashi, CEO of Benesse Corporation

"Our vision for the community is coined into our name itself. India, as everyone knows, is at the cusp of shaping the way the next few decades are going to pan out not only for itself but for the rest of the world. And, with whatever little expertise and value add that we can make, we feel privileged to serve the schools and the community at large in India."

Kotaro Ueda, Representative Director of Benesse India Private Limited and Managing Director, Global Business, for Benesse Corporation

"We are now in early stages of our work on the K12 education space in India. We are serving some chosen schools with our core student assessment and study support offering in the past academic year and have received heart-warming responses from the teacher's and the student's community. We are now in the process of expanding the scope of our offerings, increasing our coverage of schools, building our India team and developing our tech offerings further. Alongside, we are also working on identifying other opportunities of growth and partnerships in India."

"It is delightful to work with the schools in India now at a time when the education system is going through a transformational shift especially with roll out of the New Education Policy 2020 and the many measures there which aim to again make schools the centre of learning for the students. Benesse prides itself in helping the different stakeholders roll-out such reform programs and achieve the intended outcomes in Japan and this is going to be a very handy experience for us as we have initiated on the efforts with our schools in India."

Profile: With experience of working in the India education space with organizations such as the UNICEF and Oxfam GB in India, he did his Masters in Public Administration from Maxwell School, Syracuse University on a Fulbright Fellowship. Before joining Benesse and starting off the India journey for the company in India, he worked for McKinsey & Company India as an Associate Partner, leading its education practice in India. He joined Benesse in 2020, assuming his current position in March 2022.

Company Name: Benesse India Private Limited

Address: Caddie Commercial Tower 5th Floor, Caddie Commercial Tower, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037, India

Website: https://india.benesse.com/

Representative Director: Kotaro Ueda

Directors: Executive Director: Hemant Joshi, Yo Matsumoto, Non-executive Director: Hirofumi Suganuma, Noriko Sakai

Business: Assessment test basis school support and student support in K12 Education (2022/Apr~)

Founded: March 2022

Contact: Agnes Info_Benesse_India@mail.benesse.co.jp / +91 11 6654 4924

