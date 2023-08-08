GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Bengaluru-based Sturlite Electric Pvt Ltd, a beacon of sophistication and innovation, proudly unveils its exclusive collection of exquisitely crafted lights and switches. Radiating elegance, Sturlite illuminates lives with impeccable craftsmanship and captivating designs, complemented by the charismatic touch of its brand ambassador, Superstar Ranveer Singh, symbolizing the perfect fusion of style and substance.

Sturlite Electric Pvt Ltd offers an array of lighting solutions, electrical switches, switchgear, distribution boards, and wires & cables, thoughtfully designed to elevate spaces with luminous brilliance. With an unwavering commitment to affordability and premium quality, Sturlite makes luxury lighting accessible to all. Established in 2009 by visionary entrepreneurs Sanjay Jain, Mukesh Jain, and Sandeep Kantilal, the company's core focus is providing affordable lighting solutions tailored to meet market requirements, catering to residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Commenting on market share and expansion plans, Sanjay Jain, Director at Sturlite Electric Pvt Ltd, stated, "Our vision at Sturlite is to illuminate every Indian home with products that seamlessly integrate into our customer's lives. Presently, we are proudly operating across 19 Indian states, spanning residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Demonstrating remarkable growth figures and market expansion, our turnover has surged from 127 crores in 2020-21 to 387 crores in 2022-23, securing nearly a 4% market share of lighting products sold in India.”

Reflecting on Sturlite's inception, Mukesh Jain, Director at Sturlite Electric Pvt Ltd, shared, "With Sturlite, our objective has always been to deliver reliable, innovative, and affordable electrical solutions that cater to customer needs. We aspire to create the most beloved and widely-used electrical solutions, utilizing leading-edge innovation to enrich spaces with timeless elegance and modern functionality.”

Sturlite's association with superstar Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador brings a charismatic and relatable persona to the brand, aligning with the mission to infuse joy and delight through lighting in every Indian home. Ranveer personifies the essence of Sturlite, reflecting brilliance and elegance in every facet of life.

Talking about his association with the brand, Superstar Ranveer Singh said, "Sturlite illuminates every corner with a lovely glow, creating unforgettable moments. Their dedication to providing the best lighting experience is evident in their products, which goes beyond just functionality, creating a beautiful atmosphere that I fall in love with. Sturlite and I share a common spirit - an unwavering enthusiasm for life and a drive to make a meaningful impact. With Sturlite, I can confidently light up my world.”

With ambitious future plans and expansion strategies, Sturlite envision establishing itself as a Pan-India electric company, offering a comprehensive range of products across various categories. The company is set to venture into premium architectural lighting and fans, introduce a premium switches range, and offer high-quality circuit breakers, aiming to increase its market share to 15% in the next 3-4 years.

Step into a world of luminous luxury with Sturlite, where brilliance meets affordability to brighten every corner of your life.

