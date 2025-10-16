PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: Bengaluru Torpedoes defeated the Calicut Heroes 20-18, 20-18, 7-15, 11-15, 15-12 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. Calicut's Shameemudheen was appointed Player of the Match for his excellent all-round performance despite the loss.

Indian badminton ace H.S. Prannoy was among the spectators, witnessing a pulsating encounter where Bengaluru grabbed the first two sets before Calicut clawed back to level the contest. In the decider, Bengaluru held firm to clinch a hard-earned win, while Calicut had to settle for their first point of the season.

The Torpedoes started with intent as Sethu T.R. led the early charge through sharp drop shots. Calicut responded with collective teamwork, matching every attack. Trading super points, both teams remained neck and neck until a fierce super serve from Sethu sealed the opening set for Bengaluru.

Calicut's Sivanesan gained early momentum in the second set with a strong service game, but Jalen Penrose answered with his power at the net to keep Bengaluru in contention. As the set stretched into deuce once more, Santosh's spikes were met by Sethu's precision. Joel Benjamin's final strike through a double block secured another tight set for the Torpedoes.

The third set saw Tharusha Chamath lift Calicut's tempo, assisted by Vikas Maan's dominance at the net. Shameem's blocks halted Bengaluru's rhythm, and Santosh S. converted the super point to give the Heroes a comfortable third set.

Carrying their momentum into the fourth, Calicut's defence tightened. Shameemudheen continued to frustrate the Torpedoes' attackers, while Santosh and Tharusha found the gaps with clever placement. Service errors cost Bengaluru dearly as Calicut levelled the match.

In the deciding set, both sides exchanged points in a tense finish. Joel Benjamin powered through the middle for Bengaluru, while Tharusha and Shameemudheen struck for Calicut. With the scores tight, Jalen Penrose's thunderous spike ended the contest, giving Bengaluru a hard-fought and deserving victory.

