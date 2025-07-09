BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 9: The TECNO POVA 7 Series is here to shatter expectations, no compromises, no half-measures. Built for those who demand more, these phones pack bold style and cutting-edge tech. With early excitement already surging, the POVA 7 and POVA 7 Pro are set to go on sale starting July 10 on Flipkart. Packed with power, style, and real tech, the series delivers on POVA's promise of #BetterFasterStronger, made for a generation that never slows down.

Bold Design Meets Brilliant Display

Inspired by the delta symbol D, the POVA 7 Series is built for those who keep evolving. Its Delta Light Interface features 104 mini LED lights that react to music, calls, and charging -- adding flair to function. Up front, the POVA 7 Pro stuns with a 6.78 inch 1.5K AMOLED display and a 144Hz refresh rate. The POVA 7 offers the same size with a vibrant FHD plus LTPS screen. Both deliver bold and immersive visuals.

Power and Performance That Push Limits

With a massive 6000mAh battery, both phones are built to last. Fast 45W charging comes standard, while the POVA 7 Pro adds a segment-first 30W wireless charging. Whether users are streaming for hours, hustling through the night, or powering through back-to-back lessons, the POVA 7 series has got their back.

ACCESSIBLE AI & CONNECTIVITY: Smarter Tech for Everyday Life

Both phones feature TECNO's upgraded AI assistant Ella, now smarter and multilingual for India. It handles tasks from messaging to translations effortlessly. Plus, the Intelligent Signal Hub ensures strong connectivity with 4x4 MIMO, VoWiFi Dual Pass, and even device-to-device calling without mobile signal, ideal for low-coverage areas and putting a stop to everyday frustration.

THE CHOICE IS YOURS: Better. Faster. Stronger.

Whether you pick the everyday powerhouse POVA 7 or a further upgrade with POVA 7 Pro, you're getting more than a phone, you're getting an addition to your personality. The series comes in bold colors like Magic Silver, Oasis Green, and Geek Black for the POVA 7, available in two variants at Rs.12,999 for (8GB + 128GB) and Rs.13,999 for (8GB + 256GB), inclusive of all offers, as part of the special first sale. The POVA 7 Pro steps it up with Dynamic Grey, Neon Cyan, and Geek Black, priced at Rs.16,999 for (8GB + 128GB) and Rs.17,999 for (8GB + 256GB). Making the phones even more accessible, there's an option of an easy 6-month no-cost EMI available for customers.

The TECNO POVA 7 Series officially goes on sale on 10th July, on Flipkart with a standout design, immersive display experience, great battery, strong signal, and smart AI features.

Flipkart Link: (https://bit.ly/4ltXZsU)

