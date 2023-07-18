Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 18 (ANI): Launched as a subsidiary of National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) in the year 2021, Bharat Bill Pay Limited has witnessed a threefold business growth in just two years.

Talking to ANI on the sidelines of the ongoing third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Gandhinagar, CEO of NPCI’s Bharat Bill Pay Nupur Chaturvedi said its ambition is to grow far beyond the consumer bill payments.

Bharat Bill Pay has participated in the crucial G20 event to showcase all the NPCI and subsidiary products.

Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) is a RBI-mandated integrated bill payment system in India offering interoperable and accessible bill payment service to customers through a network of agents.

Chaturvedi said that BBPL has around 21,000 billers on its platform and its services are live in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Kingdom. Now, it intends to go to countries such as the US and Singapore.

“Wherever Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is live we will go there as we are getting very good response from all the entities that want to facilitate bill payment for their non-resident Indians, for the families back home.”

“We are still in the process of integrating and launching these services country by country. We have gone live with three countries, but our aspiration is to go to every country where NRIs are present in good numbers.” (ANI)

