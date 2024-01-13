New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Bharat Tex 2024 is a global textile event scheduled to be held from February 26-29 at the Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in the national capital.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Textiles, the Government, and the Consortium of Textile Export Promotion Councils. It brings strategic alliances with leading national and international textile associations, corporate entities and Indian states.

These collaborations mark a significant leap forward, driving growth, innovation, and sustainability across the textile industry.

The event has Uttar Pradesh listed as the 'Partner State' and Madhya Pradesh as the 'Supporting Partner State'. These partnerships are set to catalyse the textile industry and showcase the legacy of textiles in these states.

The collaboration aims to showcase innovation and India's rich textile legacy and introduce sustainable practices for propelling the global textile industry.

Bharat Tex 2024 onboard Aditya Birla Group as the 'Platinum Partner', Reliance Industries Limited as the 'Gold Partner', Arvind Ltd, Indorama Ventures, Trident Group and Welspun Living as 'Silver Partners, PDS Limited as 'Fashion Partner', Shahi as 'Sustainability Partner', Chargeurs PCC as 'Associate Partner and WGSN as 'Trend Partner'.

Bharat Tex 2024 is the embodiment of PM Modi's 5F vision, keeping the 'Make in India' spirit at its core, which is Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign. This event is catered to be the biggest textile event at the global level, with 3000+ exhibitors and 40,000+ visitors from over 40 countries.

Bharat Tex 2024 will be a comprehensive showcase of the entire textile industry value chain, right from showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and textile traditions to the latest technological innovations.

The domestic textile associations who have collaborated with Bharat Tex 2024 include the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), the Southern India Mills' Association (SIMA), the Tiruppur Export Association (TEA), the Accessories and Trims Manufacturers Association (ATMA), and the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), the Brands and Sourcing Leaders Association (BSLA), Yarn Ethically and Sustainably Sourced, the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), the Garments Exporters and manufacturers Association (GMEA), the Screen Printers' Association of India (SPAI), the Polyester Textile Apparel Industry Association (PTAIA), the Denim Manufacturers Association (DMA), the Indian International Garment Fair (IIGF), and the Hindustan Chamber of Commerce (HCC).

Revered associations from international fronts include the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF).

HK Agarwal, Business Director, Aditya Birla Group, expressed his gratitude for the partnership by stating, "I congratulate the Government of India for supporting a first-of-its-kind premier global event dedicated to the textile sector. We are proud of our association with Bharat Tex 2024 as 'Platinum Partners' and look forward to a thriving future of our industry in this auspicious era of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal."

Commenting on their collaboration with the event, Rajan D Udeshi, President- Polyester Chain, Reliance Industries Ltd, said, "We are delighted and privileged to be a key participant in the upcoming grand textile event set to unfold in India on a monumental scale. Our enthusiasm knows no bounds as we align ourselves with the 5F vision championed by our esteemed Prime Minister, a vision that is vividly coming to life through the auspices of Bharat Tex 2024."

Narendra Goenka, Chairman, of Bharat Tex 2024, expressed his views on the new partnerships by saying, 'We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed domestic and international textile associations and corporate partners for their invaluable collaboration in making Bharat Tex 2024 a global success. Partnerships with Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh mark a significant milestone in transforming the textile landscape and their unwavering support fortifies the fabric of our shared vision, fostering innovation and excellence within the textile industry. Together, we weave a tapestry of boundless possibilities, shaping the future of textiles on a global scale."

Bhadresh Dodhia, Co-Chairman, of Bharat Tex 2024, appreciated the new partnerships by stating, "As we gear up to converge at Bharat Tex 2024, our gratitude extends to all the esteemed associations and partners whose collaboration elevates this event to new heights. Their collective expertise and diverse perspectives infuse this platform with innovation and foster unparalleled growth opportunities. These collaborations will forge pathways that will not only enrich the showcase of Bharat Tex 2024 but also ripple across the global textile landscape, driving transformative advancements and inspiring industry evolution."

Sharing his remarks on coming together for this mega textile event, Rakesh Kumar, General Secretary, Bharat Tex 2024, said that embracing the legacy of India's rich textile heritage and handicrafts, the Export Promotion Council of Handicrafts (EPCH) stands proud as a cornerstone of tradition and innovations.

"We aim to stitch a vibrant tapestry of creativity, craftsmanship, and commerce. Our commitment resonates through this showcase to foster a dynamic synergy that enriches the textile industry with cultural richness and economic growth," he added.

Bharat Tex 2024 stands as a testament to India's unwavering commitment to spearhead the textile revolution on a global scale. The partnerships established underscore the significance of this event as a beacon for fostering international collaborations, pushing boundaries, and propelling the textile industry into a new era of growth and sustainability.

Bharat Tex 2024 aims to catalyse advancements that transcend geographical boundaries and amplify India's standing as a powerhouse in the textile industry. With a focus on knowledge exchange, technological innovations, and sustainable practices, the collective efforts will redefine the landscape of the textile industry while nurturing an environment conducive to mutual growth and development.

This partnership between Bharat Tex 2024 and the textile associations and leading corporate entities underscores its shared commitment to propel the textile sector towards a transformative trajectory.

Bharat Tex 2024 is a consolidated and unique platform to position and showcase India's entire textile value chain and highlight its strengths in fashion, traditional crafts and sustainability initiatives. (ANI)

