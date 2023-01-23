Big Eyes Coin blows it out of the park raising over USD 16 million in presale, thriving alongside Solana and Polkadot

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI/ATK): 2023 has been a successful year so far for crypto and many platforms and projects across the market have been already so successful. From coins that rule the market to start-up crypto projects, the world of cryptocurrencies has been doing incredibly well all through January. Mass increases in trading volumes and further investments in presale coins have ruled January, kickstarting 2023 the right way.

Platforms like Solana and Polkadot have had a fantastic start to the year regarding trading and keen investors, while presale projects like Big Eyes Coin are raising millions with no sign of slowing down.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Names the 21 Largest Unnamed Islands of Andaman & Nicobar … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

However, are these coins worth investing in? Let's find out what they have to offer and see if they are worth investing in.

Big Eyes Coin Blows Up In Presale!The crypto cathouse is on an absolute roll! Big Eyes Coin is a presale community-led meme token using decentralised technology to liberate and connect the crypto space. Its' presale numbers and dollars raised are skyrocketing! It has currently raised just under $17 million and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Also Read | Spotify Layoffs: Swedish Music Streaming Giant Likely to Fire Employees This Week Amid Global Economic Slowdown.

The cat-tastic coin has designated wallets for a different charity every month, all of which focus on saving the oceans and having a sustainably-led goal. They also offer a very exciting NFT group coming very soon. The 'NFT Sushi Crew' will be an exclusive part of the platform for those wanting to own cute and creative content from the Big Eyes Coin space.

To bring Big Eyes Coin out of presale sooner, the platform is giving the community and new investors to bring the live launch of the coin forward. Investors simply use the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 to receive a huge 200% bonus on their purchases, but will also subsequently have the platform go live sooner than expected!

The code is active until 3rd February 23:59 UTC +0, so make sure to get in there fast and make the most of the benefits Big Eyes Coin is offering!

No Way Can You Slow Down Solana!With trading volumes rising to just under 30% in the last 7 days, Solana is definitely not taking a back seat this January. The highly functional open-source project officially launched in 2020 in Switzerland and aimed to facilitate decentralised app creation.

The goals for the platform are to improve scalability, and because of the hybrid consensus model, Solana enjoys interest from small-time traders and institutional traders alike. Its overall goal is to make decentralised finance more accessible and on a much larger scale.

It brings many essential innovations to the market, including the proof-of-history consensus, which is a concept that allows for greater scalability of the protocol, which in turn boosts usability.

Share And Connect Freely With PolkadotPolkadot is an open-source multichain protocol that connects and secures a network of specialised blockchains and was designed to provide a foundation for a decentralised internet of blockchains, also known as Web3.

It provides a foundation to support a generalised web controlled by its users and to simplify the creation of new applications, institutions and services. The protocol can connect public and private chains, networks, and more to allow these independent blockchains to share information and transaction through the Polkadot Relay Chain.

This multi-chained network is favoured by many, and 2023 has proven its growing success with an increased trading volume of just under 12% in the last 7 days! Impressive.

Final Thoughts...2023 has brought many projects and cryptocurrencies a successful beginning. Want to start investing today and make an impact within the market? Check out the links below and kickstart your crypto career now!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)