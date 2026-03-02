NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2: Billroth Hospitals, one of the city's leading multispecialty centres and a pioneer in advanced laparoscopic and laser procedures, marked a significant milestone with the launch announcement of its comprehensive Cardiac & Pulmonary Specialty Services, with a new Heart Dysfunction Clinic and Pulmonary Embolism Referral Center recently at Hotel The Leela Palace, Chennai.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar's Son Jay Pawar Shares Video of VSR Ventures Owner Rohit Singh Sleeping in Cockpit; Questions AAIB Preliminary Report on Baramati Plane Crash.

The newly introduced specialty programmes -- including the Cardiac Transplant Programme, Cardiac Dysfunction Clinic & Cardiac Rehabilitation Centre, Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic, and Pulmonary Embolism Referral Centre -- strengthen integrated heart-lung care, delivering seamless, high-precision, and patient-centric services under one roof. By integrating advanced technology, multidisciplinary clinical expertise, and coordinated treatment pathways, the hospital reinforces its commitment to comprehensive, compassionate and holistic healthcare.

The highlight of the event was a deeply moving moment when Dr. Rajesh Jeganathan, Chairman, Billroth Hospitals, presented a cheque of Rs. 20,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Lakhs Only) to a successful Heart Transplant patient. The heartfelt gesture symbolized not only the life-saving impact of advanced cardiac care but also the institution's unwavering commitment to supporting patients well beyond the surgery.

Also Read | Rosanna Pansino Questions MrBeast's YouTube Viewership After Beast Industries CEO Claims 1.45 Billion Reach (View Posts).

Cardiac Centre of Excellence, Emergency & Advanced Care CapabilitiesThe Cardiac Department, which commenced operations in 2003, has since evolved into a centre of excellence, consistently adopting advanced techniques and cutting-edge technologies to manage complex cardiac conditions. Building on a legacy of over 50,000+ Cath Lab procedures and 10,000+ CTVS surgeries, the hospital continues to set new standards in cardiac excellence. It further strengthens its emergency preparedness with 24x7 Advanced Cardiac Emergency Services at its Shenoy Nagar and R.A. Puram units, ensuring immediate expert intervention and round-the-clock critical care when every second counts.

The cardiac division houses three state-of-the-art Cath Labs equipped with advanced technologies such as IVUS (Intravascular Ultrasound), FFR (physiological lesion assessment), Rotablator (rotational atherectomy), and advanced EP study facilities, supported by comprehensive CTVS surgery capabilities for complex cardiac and vascular procedures. These cutting-edge systems enhance clinical precision, optimise patient outcomes, and enable the confident management of high-risk and complex cases.

For more details, please visit: www.billrothhospitals.com.

About Billroth Hospital

Billroth Hospital was founded by the late Dr. V. Jeganathan on November 30, 1990, beginning as a modest 30-bed facility. Within six years, it expanded with an additional 70 beds, eventually growing into a 650-bed multi-specialty hospital. Guided by Dr. Jeganathan's vision, the hospital remains committed to delivering quality, affordable healthcare to people from all walks of life. This mission is upheld by a dedicated team of skilled doctors, advanced medical technology and well-trained paramedical staff, all working together to ensure comprehensive care and support for every patient. Committed to innovation, precision, and compassionate healthcare, Billroth Hospitals continues to set new benchmarks in delivering world-class cardiac and pulmonary care to the community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)