Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), a global leader in the Off-Highway Tyre (OHT) segment, today announced its landmark entry into India's consumer tyre market with the launch of its On-Highway portfolio. Marking a strategic expansion beyond its OHT leadership, BKT introduced purpose-built products for Two-Wheelers (scooters and motorcycles) and Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV), underscoring its long-term commitment to India's fast-growing consumer and replacement tyre segments.

The company simultaneously launched its national brand campaign, 'Elevate Your Drive', featuring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh, marking the start of its consumer brand journey and signalling a new chapter for the home-grown global tyre manufacturer.

A New Brand Chapter: BKT Tyres & BKT Carbon

Under its unified corporate identity, 'BKT - Growing Together', the company unveiled a new brand architecture with two distinct identities - BKT Tyres, representing its complete tyre portfolio across Off-Highway and On-Highway categories, and BKT Carbon, representing its carbon black and industrial materials business. This dual-pillar structure enhances brand clarity while showcasing BKT's evolution as an integrated mobility enterprise.

This announcement was made in the presence of Arvind Poddar, Chairman and Managing Director, BKT; Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director, BKT; Satish Sharma, Senior President and Director - Business Development and Strategy, BKT; Lucia Salmaso, Managing Director, BKT Europe; and Mahesh Koppad, Chief Marketing Officer - India, BKT Tyres.

Arvind Poddar, Chairman & Managing Director, BKT, said, "Our entry into the on-highway segment is a natural extension of BKT's purpose - to support India's evolving mobility needs with products engineered for real-world conditions. We are building on decades of manufacturing discipline to offer tyres that deliver safety, reliability, and value. Guided by BKT - Growing Together, we aim to be a dependable partner for consumers, distributors and dealers."

Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director, BKT, added, "BKT's foray into the on-highway tyre segment is a strategic milestone under our Vision 2030 - an India-led initiative to scale responsibly and expand our mobility footprint. Our approach balances ambition with discipline, where we aim to grow while protecting profitability and maintaining our engineering excellence. With a defined revenue roadmap of INR 23,000 crore by 2030 - a 2.2x increase from FY25 levels, this measured growth, is built on clarity, capability, and long-term commitment."

Satish Sharma, Senior President and Director - Business Development and Strategy, BKT, said, "As we step into a new phase of growth, our focus remains unwavering on delivering durability, mileage, comfort and advanced performance across 2-Wheeler, Truck Bus Radial, Passenger and Light Truck categories, backed by deep customer insights and a commitment to product leadership. We are proud to pioneer industry-first initiatives - whether it is pure distribution play ensuring wide reach with zero channel conflict, our 'Journey Assistance Program' for riders, or transformative programs like 'Save the Casing' and market-leading end-user loyalty platforms. Our goal is clear - to achieve a 5% market share by FY30 through a disciplined, India-led strategy based on product leadership, distribution strength, and consumer trust."

Two-Wheeler Tyres Portfolio:

BKT Tyres consumer journey begins with the launch of two purpose-built two-wheeler tyre lines - BKT ZENOVA and BKT THYROS.

BKT ZENOVA is designed for city commuting, offering enhanced comfort, smooth handling, and dependable grip for everyday urban riders. BKT THYROS is engineered for on- off-road surfaces, offering confidence and control across mixed terrain conditions. Both products are made in India, built around the core consumer priorities - comfort, grip, safety, and mileage - covering the full spectrum of Indian riding conditions for both motorcycle and scooter segments.

Manufactured under IATF 16949-certified processes, the range undergoes rigorous validation, including design verification, accelerated durability trials, and vehicle-level testing at NATRAX, government testing facility at Indore, for wet and dry braking, ride quality, and handling performance. The products carry mandatory BIS certifications, reaffirming adherence to national standards and international best practices.

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Radial Tyres Range (MHCVR)

Building on its consumer market entry, BKT will expand into the commercial on-road segment with the introduction of:

- BKT m.Loadxpert (11.00R20)

- BKT Milexpert RG (295/90R20)

Launch timeline: Q1 FY2026-27 (April-June 2026)

Developed for high-demand applications such as cement transport, construction logistics, and regional cargo movement, the new BKT Commercial Vehicle Radial Tyre range is engineered to deliver high stability, superior casing strength, and consistent performance - the cornerstones of BKT's commercial on-road philosophy.

Each tyre undergoes 138 in-process quality checks, 20+ design verification tests, and certifications in NABL-accredited laboratories. Meeting all BIS standards, the range demonstrates BKT's commitment to reliability, long service life and retreadability, bringing industrial-grade validation to the commercial on-road space.

Go-to-Market & Service Commitment

BKT's new portfolio will be introduced through its nationwide distributor-dealer network, in a phased geographic rollout, beginning with high-demand markets. Reflecting its consumer-first philosophy, BKT will complement its products with a market-leading digital service and complaint-response platform, ensuring quick resolution and transparent tracking. These initiatives will establish a new benchmark in distribution strength, service responsiveness and consumer engagement within India's mobility sector.

Long-Term Growth and Investment Commitment

As part of this strategic expansion, BKT has committed an investment of INR 3,500 crore (USD 400 million) to strengthen its presence across India's mobility ecosystem. The investment will support manufacturing capacity expansion, advanced R&D capabilities, vertical integration through BKT Carbon, and the expansion of its nationwide distribution network, reinforcing the company's focus on sustainable, value-creating growth.

Under Vision 2030, BKT aims to grow overall revenue to approximately INR 23,000 crore by FY30, with a projected revenue mix of ~70% from Off-Highway tyres, ~10% from third-party carbon black sales, and ~20% from On-Highway tyre categories.

