Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 16 (ANI/PNN): Want to get rid of boredom and immerse yourself and your kids in a world of infinite fun? If yes, you must visit Black Bunny located at VIP road.

Black Bunny is an ultimate destination with endless fun and games for kids and adults, has been launched to provide its members with a luxury retreat as well as a healthy lifestyle.

Black Bunny is divided into two sections: the BB club and the Black Bunny Game Zone, where members are encouraged to push their limits and work towards a healthy lifestyle while having unlimited fun and games. The BB club provides a relaxing environment for members to sweat and achieve their fitness goals.

The state-of-the-art BB Club and Black Bunny Game Zone are the largest facilities in Surat, with a total size of 1 lakh square feet. The Club offers a cutting-edge gym, a swimming pool, shooting, table tennis, and a variety of other activities. Black Bunny features a trampoline park, bowling alley, arcade games, and virtual reality games, as well as India's largest inflatable park.

Black Bunny, founded by Utsav Arora and Jeet Bhati, combines fitness with boundless pleasure for its members. Surat residents can use the Club's semi-Olympic size swimming pool, standardised table tennis, and shooting arena to improve their fitness and level up their skills in various activities.

"People in the city of diamonds and textiles (Surat) are always on the lookout for venues where they can have fun and immerse themselves in enjoying adventurous activities with their family," said Utsav Arora of Black Bunny. "Black Bunny is the best place for those looking for infinite enjoyment while exercising."

"We always wanted to bring something special to the people of Surat where they can hang out with their family and friends," said Jeet Bhati. "I believe that folks working in the textile and diamond industries deserve a vacation from their hectic schedules to come to Black Bunny and enjoy the adventures and focus on a healthy lifestyle."

