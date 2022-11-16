New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/SRV): India Design Awards has been organized by Blindwink to recognize the creative excellence of the Architects & Interior Designers Pan India & acknowledge their marvellous work.

The chief guests for the event were Bollywood celebrity Amrita Rao & Ar. Krishna Rao Jiasim.

The awards are an ode to the architects & designers who give life to the lifeless bricks & transform the houses, work places , towns, cities and the nation giving them a unique identity through their architectural excellence & wonderful aesthetic vision.

The awards hold a very high credibility being solely based on merits, announced post meticulous selection process, research, online survey & opinions. India Design Awards, one of India's most prestigious awards, were conceived and initiated by Blindwink - Best Market Research & Brand Management Company In India.

The initiative was well supported by ZEE Business - Media Partner & Brandz Magazine - Magazine Partner.

Winners of INDIA DESIGN AWARDS - 2022 :

Best Interior Designers In Hyderabad -- OUTLINE SPACE STUDIO PVT. LTD.

Luxury Classical Interior Designer In India -- Bharat Prajapati ( NAINUZZI INDIA)

Most Elegant Residential Interiors In Raipur -- Meraki Interiors

Most Promising Home Interior Designers in Chennai -- Wow Zone Interiors

Most Promising Interior Designers And Architects In Chennai --- Tetra Design Associates

Most Remarkable Structural Design & Architecture Consultants In Chennai --- Ar.Banupriya Kumar ( SND Designs)

Luxury Interior Designers In Chennai --- Casa Dezina Interiors Pvt Ltd

Best Architect In Vidarbha Region Of Maharashtra --- Chiraniya Consultancy

Most Promising Young Architect -- Harshavardhan Raju

Upcoming & Creative Interior Designing Firm Of The Year 2022 --- Interio Splash (Mayank Kumar Jain)

Best Modern Home Interior Solution Company 2022 -- CASTLE INTERIOR STUDIO

Most Promising Design & Build Firm In Maharashtra -- Space Interio Pvt Ltd

Best Lifestyle Products & Home Decor Article Designing Brand -- Studio Trataka (Manya Pandit & Shiv Sharma)

Most Distinct Modern Architects & Designers In Vidarbha -- Studio Cube Architects

Most Promising Luxury Interior Designers - PAN India --- Chirag Sonigara (Interior Designer)

Best Premium Turnkey Architects & Interior Designers In Udham Singh Nagar District -- Atul Banga ( 3d Imaginations)

Best Bespoke Luxury Interior Designers -- Susmita Acharya & Arijit Dutta Roy (Founder, Elysian Design Studio)

Most Distinctive Interior Architectural Designing Studio, Ahmedabad -- The Shilpakar's Studio (Manushi Shah)

Most Admired Luxury Home Interior Designers In Hyderabad -- G Krishna Kumar (Founder, HOME FASHION INTERIORS)

Outstanding Excellence In Luxury Architecture & Designing Globally -- Studio-Arch

Best Complete Home Interior Solution Company In Indore -- Team Interior

Young Most Artistic Space Designer & Architect -- Shivani Joshi, Principal Architect and Founder of Pink Coyote Design Studio

Best Bespoke Interior Designer In Kolkata -- Rajat Bhattacharjee ( Greymatter Interior Designer)

Most Stylish Home Interiors In Hyderabad -- Uday & Snehitha - Designers And Architects

Most Trending Interior Designer In Mumbai -- FusionFlair

Leading Architectural Firm In Belgaum -- Anand Aknoji

Best Bespoke Multidisciplinary Design Firm In Mumbai -- Allflurish Space Decor ( Founder , Manisha Thakkar)

Creative Excellence in Interior Architecture - Mumbai -- VASA DESIGN ASSOCIATES

Most Promising Architecture & Interior Project Consultant In Mumbai -- Ridaa Shaikh ( Midas Touch )

Most Distinct Luxury Home Architecture & Interiors In Warangal -- Ar. Rajasathish Kumar

Outstanding Creative Excellence In Commercial Interior In Chennai -- E & J Associates

Most Creative Interior Designers In Hyderabad -- S Samesh- The Interior Saga

Most Innovative Architecture & Interior Design Consultants in Coimbatore -- Ararch Design Studio

Most Elegant Architect Firm In Kolkata -- Tamal Chaudhuri & Parinita Hati Chaudhuri (ATCA)

