New Delhi [India], November 20: Blindwink India Achievers Awards 2023 honored achievers from diverse industries with Amrita Rao as Chief Guest.

Listing The Winners:

1) Best Artistic Handcrafted Jutti Brand In South India -- She & Me Juttis Centre ( Founder & CEO ) Zehra Shireen

2) Best One Stop Solution & Services For Wealth Management In Rajasthan -- GAURAV SHARMA (Founder and CEO) VSTOGi FINANCIALS

3) Fastest Growing Venture & Growth Capital Platform For Startups --- 360 Nautica (Founder) Dr. Tejinder Singh

4) Most Trusted Financial & Management Consultants In India -- PRAMUKH FIN ADVISE LLP

5) Best Career Counselor & Education Guidance In Bangalore -- Mission Education Career Guidance

6) Best Luxury Outdoor Lighting Brand In India -- Marvin the Led Company

7) Most Luxurious Corporate Tour And Travels Company In India -- OCEANBLUE TRAVELS -- DHAVAL SHETHWALA / ANKIT MEHTA

8) Best Clinical Aesthetic & Laser Skin Clinic --- Skin Artisans -The House of Aesthetics. M/s Global Health Care Pvt Ltd

9) Best Budget Domestic Tour & Travel Company -- Mangela Tours & Travels

10) Best Wedding Planners & Photographers -- Piyush Bhansali

11) Outstanding VJ North East India --- Vaishalee Saikia (Vj Vaishalee)

12) Fastest Growing Software Solutions Company In AI & ML --- Dr.Sanjeev Kuwadekar & Dr.Sampath.V.Patil (Infogen Labs Inc.)

13) Best Industrial Design & Engineering Consultants For Medium to Large Scale Industries -- M/s KSJ Engineering & Projects Pvt Ltd

14) Professional Home Painting & Deep Cleaning Services In India -- VIJAY HOME SERVICES ( Founder ) Pankaj Kumar Choudhary

15) Best Administration & Operation Management In Real Estate Sector -- Shyamal Shah

16) Most Professional & Trusted Detective Agency In Tamilnadu Nadu-- SK Detective Bureau of India

17) Fastest Growing Marbles & Tiles Chemicals Company --- MARMO SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

18) Social Impact Award for Introducing Environment Friendly Lifestyle Products -- SHRAYATI ECOVATION LIMITED

19) Youth Icon & Ecopreneur -- Hardik Bhaliya (Founder & CEO) SHRAYATI ECOVATION LIMITED

20) Most Trusted Law Firm of The Year -- JSSB Legal (opc) Pvt. Ltd

21) Business Excellence Award -- ROTON CONSULTANCIES PRIVATE LIMITED

22) Best and Fastest Growing Indian Startup In Liquidation Electronics 2023 -- PhonePro Electronics

23) Biggest Large Home Appliances Liquidation Electronics Vendor 2023 -- Prabal Sales Corp

24) Most Passionate Riding Group, Community & Riders Event Organizers In India -- Radon Riders™ Pune

25) Young Aspiring Entrepreneur For Recommendable Expertise In Digital Marketing -- Rahul Darwante

26) Most Trusted Distributors Of Commercial Refrigeration Products -- Ravi Traders, Bagalkot and Hubli --Sagar R. Patil

27) India's Unique Platform For Well Being Of Senior Citizens In Public Transport -- BISWAJIT BARUAH ( Founder & CEO ) Hive Sustainable Solutions

28) Fastest Growing Creative, Advertising & Digital Marketing Agency In Bangalore -- Blue Eye Communications

29) Exceptional Expertise In Revenue Management & Digital Marketing Strategy In Hospitality Sector -- Vipin Vasudevan

30) Outstanding Excellence In Martial Arts Practice & Training -- Kusuma N

31) Fastest Growing BPO & Excellence In Service Delivery -- Taurus BPO Services

32) Bharath BRILLIANT KID OF THE YEAR -- Dr. S.Hasini

33) Outstanding Woman Tech Leadership In Digital Transformation For Business Excellence -- Sivamalani Sivaraj

34) Best Astrologer & Palmist In Karnataka --- Loy Lobo

35) Best Special Educator & Counselor For Mind Wellness In Bangalore -- Mrs Jothilakshmi Padmanaban

36) Education Impact Award For Excellence In Data Science & IT Skill Training -- Chetan J. Shelke

37) Leading & Most Trusted Interior Designer Firm In Bangalore -- Saurav Kumar Keshri, Founder and CEO, Aqualus Interiors India Pvt Ltd

38) Narayan Bhargava Group - Excellence In Business Solutions 2023 -- Narayan Bhargava Group

39) Young Dynamic Entrepreneur For Excellence Retail and Marketing in Assam -- Suhel Ahmed, Managing Director Of Sunbird Super Energy Pvt Ltd

40) Best NGO For Sustainable Livelihood Development --- Jan Jagran Kendra (NGO) Mr. Ajay Kumar, Director

41) Iconic Traditional Wear Retailer Of The Year 2023 -- Vijayashekar Ravi -- Deepam Silk Retail Pvt Ltd

42) Most Innovative Musician & Violinist -- Walking Violinist Dr Aneesh Vidyashankar

43) Best Chess Academy In India -- CHESS KLUB

44) Most Dynamic Leader Entrepreneur In Granite , Insurance ,Real Estate, Diverse Sectors In Bangalore -- D. Subramani (CEO) D. Subramani Group of Companies

45) Best Astrology Predictions & Remedies --- Astroshastree

46) Most Innovative French Language Institute In Mumbai -- Le tresor of French --Ms. Shivani Shah (Founder)

47) Best Holistic Nutritionist Specialized In Lifestyle Disease Reversal -- Dt.Mohini Agarwal ( FOSHO)

48) Best Chai & Bun Maska in INDIA -- MUBEEN AHMED -- HOTEL STAR

49) Young Achiever For Innovative Industrial Solutions Excellence In Industrial Calibration & Thermal Validation Services and supplier -- Keshav D. Ardad / M/s Innovative Industrial Solutions

50) India's Iconic Dome Shape Celebration Hall & Movie Theatre -- BOOK YOUR SCREEN -- GOWTHAM

51) Best Emerging Catering Company In Kerala 2023 -- Navodhaya Eventz & Wedding Planners

52) India's Best Innovative Handmade Carpets & Rugs Manufacturers & Exporters --- DIAMOND EXPORTS

53) Excellence In Teaching And Research -- Dr Priya A Sondhi, Associate Professor, Bennett University

54) India's Unique And Innovative Veterinary Healthcare Solutions -- VETCETERA HEALTHCARE PVT LTD ( Founder & Ceo ) MANOJ KUMAR. R

55) Outstanding Indian Achiever For Global Excellence In Data Management & Profiling -- Ronak R Pansara

56) Most Dynamic Leader In Project Management -- Prabhakar Baranwal

Blindwink is Best Market Research & Brand Management Company In India.

