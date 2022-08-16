New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/SRV): Blindwink India's Best Market Research Company recognizes the creative excellence of the Architects and Interior Designers Pan India and acknowledges their marvellous work.

India Design Awards are an ode to the architects and designers who give life to the lifeless bricks and transform houses, workplaces, towns, cities and the nation giving them a unique identity through their architectural excellence and wonderful aesthetic vision. The awards hold very high credibility being solely based on merits, announced post meticulous selection process, research, online survey and opinions.

The initiative was well supported by Brandz Magazine and Success India Magazine.

The list of the awardees is:

Winners Of INDIA DESIGN AWARDS - 2022:

1) Best Architecture and Interior Designer In Uttar Pradesh --- Nitin Gupta

2) Excellence and Innovation in Architecture and Interior Architecture In Tamil Nadu --- Ar. Shiva Vikranth (Visrsti Design Inc.)

3) Outstanding Innovating Excellence in Multidimensional Architecture and Design Practice for Mass Housing and High-End Living --- Architect Vishal Charjan (AVC)

4) Outstanding Excellence In Execution and Training About Sustainable and Greater Efficiency Architecture and Planning --- Ar. Shreya (Sunil) Mirpagar (Principal Architect and Founder of Biophilic Design Studio), Tejas Christanand Mirpagar (Co-Founder) Biophilic Design Studio

5) Best Sustainable Architecture and Planning in Kerala 2022 --- Ar. Deepti Pillai (Founder and Principal Architect) -- DEGASI Architecture

6) Most Trending Architecture and Designing Firm in Gujarat --- Ar. Bhavik Mehta (Green Squares Design Studio)

7) Best Bespoke Interior Designers 2022 --- Rohini Bagla

8) The Most Advanced Planner Interior and Exterior Design Company in North India --- MASCO Infra (Ar. Sheikh Mudassir)

9) Most Promising Turnkey Architects in Kochi --- Homemake Architects (Ar. Sadiq Basheer)

10) Most Promising Home Interior Designer in Chennai --- S Renuka Devi (360 Degree Interior)

11) Best Leading Interior Designers in Trivandrum --- Crystal Interiors

12) Most Innovative Interior Designers in Mumbai --- Kaveri Desai (Principal Designer) -- Kaveri Desai Designs

13) Most Trusted Architecture and Interior Designers in Mumbai --- Bharat Upadhyay (B Design Studio)

14) Most Creative Architect and Interior Designers --- Ar. Akshay Varadai (ArchtiX | Architect and Interior Designers)

15) Leading Architect, Interior Designing and Construction Management Firm In Nagpur --- Ar. Abhishek Rewatkar and Ar.Shreyash Nandanwar (Studio Open Projects).

16) Most Emerging and Promising Interior Designer in Raipur --- Nidhi Warlyani (SS Design Studio)

17) Best Elegant and Comfortable Interior Designer, Pune --- Ankita Vishwaasrao (Design Seeds)

18) Young Innovative Architect for Excellence In Digital Architecture and Modern Design Planning --- Ar. Raksha Agarwal, Founder of [D_ARC] STUDIO.

19) Most Promising Interior Designer In Mumbai --- Pranali Shah (Founder) (Spaces 95).

