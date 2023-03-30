Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blingvine launches a new range of Rose Gold Bracelets for the Holiday Shopping Season. The new range has perfect accessories for all types of holiday outfits. With a fusion of new trends in holiday wear and accessories, the latest range of rose gold bracelets add brightness and shine to latest apparel styles worn during holidays. With the brand promise of top quality and comfort, close to its heart, Blingvine brings forth immaculately designed Rose Gold Bracelets to be paired with flowy dresses and new summer outfits.

The delicate and quaint Alexa Bracelet sings of dewy spring. The leafy motifs are encrusted with imported American Diamonds, paired with gleaming enamel work, which stands out against the 18K rose gold polish. Perfect for whites, summer prints, and beach parties. The ultra-feminine Caroline Bracelet is classy and sophisticated. The twin line of stones across slim bracelets create fashion favourites for ethnic and fusion wear. A pop of colour and shine for simple white outfits. The high-grade Austrian crystals set with 18K rose gold plating are perfect accessories for flowy holiday apparel. The Chirpy Open Bangle best suits young and the young at heart. Colourful enamel work set in an 18K Rose Gold plated bracelet brings life to perky holiday outfits. A contemporary piece for both funky and fun holiday apparel.

Blingvine has a keen eye for detail in design and quality. The products Blingvine launches are relevant to seasonal and design trends to help customers glam up their new attire. Style and comfort are their brand promise and they deliver. The rose gold bracelets are subtle and stunning pieces of jewellery to add fun to all types of holiday apparel. The new range of rose gold bracelets for the holiday shopping season has something for everyone. Visit their official website to learn more about adding fun to the holiday shopping season.

For more information visit the official website: blingvine.com

