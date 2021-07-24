Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI/PNN): Bloomers has come up with amazing news for makeup enthusiasts in India. This can be safely termed as a revolution in the space of drugstore brands.

They are launching an indie brand, Colours Cosmetics that will serve the customers through local pharmacies and marts. This looks like a promising avenue for makeup lovers because the brand aims to offer a wide range of products encompassing everything from foundations to lipsticks.

They aim to bust the misconception that drug store makeup is low in price and inferior in quality.

The estimated value of the cosmetic market in India was USD 13191.23 Million in FY2020. However, many people are still not comfortable splurging exorbitant amounts on luxury brands. Rightly so; when you can get similar results and quality in drugstore brands, it is only wise to choose affordability over the luxury tag. What is more? These brands are easily available at your local pharmacy and supermarkets.

However, it is often a challenge to determine which brands offer great value in addition to the attractive price tag. Most makeup consumers are on the hunt for a drugstore brand that prioritizes the needs of the customers and offers quality similar to high-end brands. Despite the existence of multiple cosmetic brands, there is a gap in the market. Only a few brands can cater to the needs of the industry. If industry experts are to be believed, the launch of Colours Cosmetics may help bridge this gap.

Moreover, Colours cosmetics is already creating a buzz with its selection of high quality, well-researched and effective beauty ingredients. These ingredients are gentle to the skin and work to improve its quality. The manufacturers have taken all skin tones into account and come up with a shade card that includes almost all hues from the colour wheel. Now that is a brand that the cosmetic industry needs. High-quality products, gentle ingredients, superior effects, affordable prices, and an inclusive approach.

Rumours have been doing rounds that their social media handles are flooding with messages enquiring about the next product drop. Well, whenever that will be, we hope it exceeds the expectations users have pinned on them. It is time for us to wait and watch if this will be the next revolution in the beauty industry.

