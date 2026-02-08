Aligarh, February 8: Aligarh Police recovered a man within five hours after he was kidnapped allegedly by a girl's father and brother in the Gonda area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the victim, Sanjay Kumar, had eloped with a girl, after which the girl's father and brother planned and executed the kidnapping, and were planning to murder him. Upon receiving the information, the Aligarh Police immediately set up roadblocks and launched an extensive search operation to find Kumar.

Aligarh Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Amrit Jain said, "At 10 AM, information was received that a man named Sachin Kumar had been assaulted and abducted by two men, Hemu and Vinod, on their motorcycle, and taken towards the Gonda police station area. Taking immediate cognisance of this information, Aligarh police set up roadblocks in all areas. The district squad team and rural squad team also established checkpoints and conducted raids at several locations using surveillance," he said. Gorakhpur Horror: Minor Girl Kidnapped, Raped by Lover, Sold Across Hotels and Spa Network; 4 Arrested (Watch Video).

The police found the kidnapped man within five hours and arrested the girl's brother and father. "Police quickly solved this kidnapping with intent to murder case, and Sachin Kumar was safely recovered within just five hours. Initial questioning revealed that Sachin Kumar had eloped with a girl from the accused's family a few days earlier, and a case had been registered in this regard. Considering this case as the motive, the girl's brother and father planned and executed this kidnapping with the intent to murder," SP Amrit Jain said. UP: Nawabganj Police Arrest 3 Men Accused of Kidnapping Minor Girl.

The police have also seized a Bullet motorcycle allegedly used to kidnap Sanjay. Further investigation is underway. In a separate incident reported earlier in January, the Tejas Rajdhani train travelling from Delhi to Patna was stopped for 31 minutes after receiving a bomb threat, officials said on late Saturday, adding that "nothing was found".Commanding Officer, RPF Aligarh, Gulzar Singh told ANI, "The Tejas Rajdhani train was going from Delhi to Patna. We received information from Delhi Control about a bomb threat on board""As soon as we received the information, our entire BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) team, the local police, the Station House Officer, the civil authorities, our dog scouts, the BDS team, and the fire brigade officers, the divisional officers from here, checked the train... Nothing was found."

