Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, today announced the appointment of Prof Shyam Menon as their new Executive Vice President. In his new role at BMU, Prof Menon will be involved in working closely with faculty and developing and implementing the overall strategy for the University.

Professor Menon is a renowned educationist and has over 40 years of experience as a teacher educator, educational administrator and university leader. Prior to joining BMU, he was a Professor at the University of Delhi for almost three decades where he also served as the Dean, Faculty of Education. He was also the founding Vice-Chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi. He is currently the Chairman of the Commission for Reforms in Higher Education constituted by the Government of Kerala.

Welcoming Prof Menon, Akshay Munjal, President, BML Munjal University, said, "We at BMU are committed to providing transformative education by creating a unique innovation-led, teaching, learning and research environment. Prof. Menon will play a crucial role in ensuring that our vision is in line with our nation's aspirations for a more evolved education system that is able to cater to the needs of the 21st century. Being the Chairman of the Commission for Reforms in Higher Education in Kerala, Prof. Menon's proficiency will be critical for our journey. I wish him all the best for a successful innings."

On the new appointment, Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice-Chancellor, BML Munjal University, said, "We are pleased to welcome Prof. Shyam Menon as Executive Vice President of BMU. We strongly believe his invaluable experience in the Education domain and his years of expertise will be crucial in taking the helm of the university to a new direction."

On joining BMU, Prof (Dr) Shyam Menon said, "Having spent years as a practitioner of institutional development in universities, I have witnessed how higher education institutions are increasingly called upon to renew themselves at a steady and consistent pace to keep discharging their role as thought leaders in development and social transformation. BMU has been a front runner when it comes to their multidisciplinary, entrepreneurial and research propelled programmes and courses, and I am excited to embark on this journey along with a highly motivated team."

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a state-private university founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The University seeks to transform higher education in India by creating world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment across Schools spanning the disciplines of law, management, economics, commerce, and engineering. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 41st among all management institutions All India in the NIRF Rankings 2021.

The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) in Economics, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA, Integrated BBA-MBA at the undergraduate level and MBA, LLB (Hons) and PhD at the post-graduate level.

For more information, log in to www.bmu.edu.in.

