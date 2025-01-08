VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 8: Writing a new chapter of success, BMW Group India has achieved its best-ever annual car deliveries with 11% growth. The company delivered 15,721 cars (BMW and MINI) and 8,301 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad) between January - December 2024. BMW sold 15,012 units and MINI 709 units.

BMW sales clocked the highest Q4 (4,958 units | +15%) and highest December sales as well (2,244 units | +17%).

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "Posting the highest-ever car sales in India, BMW Group India has also crossed a milestone of 15,000 cars. We had the strongest product offensive in the luxury car segment, paired with the introduction of new initiatives like Retail.NEXT and expansion of bespoke experiences and services for our customers. BMW is leading significantly across segments in the Indian luxury car market including sustainable electric mobility, Luxury Class and aspirational premium compact segment. This tremendous success is driven by our resolute focus on creating customer delight. Together with our dedicated team of dealer partners, we are committed to achieving new benchmarks in luxury mobility."

BMW Luxury Class (BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7 and BMW XM)

2024 recorded the highest ever sales of BMW Luxury Class in India (2,507 units | +8%). BMW Luxury Class is the flagship range and the ultimate mark of exclusivity for Indian customers. Nearly every fifth car that BMW sold in India in 2024 was a top-of-the-range model. In 2024, BMW X7 was one again the highest-selling Luxury Class model (1,570 units | +4%). Since its launch, more than 5,000 units of the BMW X7 have been delivered in India. The BMW 7 Series leads the epitome of luxury in its segment (865 units | +15%).

BMW Group Electric Vehicles (EV)

BMW Group India upheld its top position in the electric mobility space for the third consecutive year. Thanks to the widest and most attractive range of electric vehicles in luxury segment, complimented by a strong charging network and host of new services, BMW Group India remains the most desirable choice for luxury EVs. In 2024, 1,249 units of fully electric BMW and MINI cars were delivered. i7 was the largest selling EV in its class with 384 units.

BMW Group India also crossed 3,000 EV deliveries till date, becoming the first luxury car manufacturer in the country to reach this milestone. BMW iX is the most popular luxury EV in India with over 1,100 units sold till date. BMW Group India offers six electric cars and two electric scooters in India - BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i5, BMW i4, BMW iX1, MINI Countryman Electric, BMW CE 04 and BMW CE 02.

BMW Sports Activity Vehicles

BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) contributed 56% to sales with 8,351 units. Deliveries of SAVs rose by +16%, as they offer unparalleled dynamism, space and comfort for an active lifestyle and the ability to dominate any kind of road. BMW X5 posted its highest annual sales till date (2,056 units | +89%). BMW X1 was the most popular SAV with over 20% share in sales and also the highest selling car in Indian premium compact SAV segment.

BMW Long Wheelbase Range

The highly successful long wheelbase range of BMW India was in tremendous demand in 2024. BMW offers the largest portfolio of long wheelbase models in the luxury segment including the BMW 7 Series, BMW 5 Series and BMW 3 Series. These models are a prime choice as they bring the highest degree of luxury, space, comfort and performance and are perfectly suited for different requirements. The BMW 3 Series was the highest selling sedan with 20% share in sales and also a class-leader in its segment. The all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase, the most aspirational business sedan in India, garnered over 1,000 deliveries in less than six months of launch.

BMW M

2024 was a big year for BMW M in India with eight new launches including seven M cars and one M motorcycle. M cars deliveries increased to 875 units. BMW M340i was the highest selling M model. Since its introduction, more than 1,000 BMW M340i have been sold in India. The engineering brilliance of BMW M represents precision, agility, and the exhilarating thrill of high-performance driving.

MINI

MINI delivered 709 units in 2024. The MINI 3-Door Cooper S posted its highest-ever sales at 250 units with +77% growth.

BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad delivered 8,301 motorcycles in 2024. BMW Motorrad registered the highest-ever half-yearly sales (July - December) (4687 units | +14%). At 1,041 units, the brand also achieved best-ever annual sales of its completely built-up bike portfolio.

BMW and MINI 360°

Customers enjoy great value proposition and complete peace of mind with the 3600 finance plan from BMW India Financial Services which offers attractive low monthly instalments, assured buy-back, flexible end of term options and an opportunity to upgrade to a new car amongst other benefits. 1 out of 4 cars financed by BMW India Financial Services is through BMW and MINI 3600.

BMW Group India

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100% subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region).

BMW India started operations in 2007. The wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country. BMW Plant Chennai locally produces 9 car models in India.

MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India since its launch in January 2012. BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017.

With BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, BMW Group India currently has over 80 touchpoints across the country setting high benchmarks in service quality and customer service.

BMW India Financial Services, a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), started operations in 2010. It operates with three business lines: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance and Insurance Solutions (as corporate agents). The services offered through BMW India Financial Services are significantly valuable to the premium clientele who require exclusive and flexible financial solutions.

