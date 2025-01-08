Mumbai, January 8: A bizarre incident has come to light from Maharashtra, where a man allegedly gate-crashed his niece's wedding reception in Kolhapur district. Police officials said that the accused poisoned the food prepared for the guests as he opposed his niece's marriage. However, no casualties were reported as none of the guests consumed the contaminated food.

After the incident, food samples were sent for testing. According to a report in The Times of India, the accused is at large. The alleged incident occurred in Utre village, under Panhala tehsil, on Tuesday afternoon, January 7. A few did manage to catch the accused but he managed to run away. The accused has been identified as Mahesh Patil, a resident of Utre village. Maharashtra Shocker: 54-Year-Old Cook Arrested for Killing 2 Minor Sisters After Sexual Assault in Pune City.

Cops said that the accused is the maternal uncle of the bride and has been booked on charges of endangering lives. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the woman was reportedly brought up in the accused’s house. Recently, she had eloped with a man from the village and married him. However, Patil disapproved of her marriage and, therefore, gate-crashed the wedding reception, which was held at a marriage hall.

It is learned that Patil mixed a poisonous substance into the food which was being prepared for the guests. While Patil was poisoning the food, people nearby tried to stop him and even caught hold of him for a brief time. However, he managed to flee the spot. While the accused has been booked, the police have launched a probe, and efforts are underway to nab him. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kidnaps Lover’s Son From School, Kills and Throws Body in Abandoned Well in Sangamner; Later Dies by Suicide.

Luckily, none of the guests consumed the food containing the poison.

