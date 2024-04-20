Business News | BNI Symposium 2024 to Be Ahmedabad's Biggest Business Conclave

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 20: The countdown has begun for the much-anticipated BNI Symposium 2024, the flagship event of BNI Ahmedabad and the city's biggest business conclave, promising to be an unparalleled celebration of entrepreneurship, collaboration, and success.

Also Read | Amritsar Horror: Pregnant With Twins, Woman Tied to Bed and Set Afire by Husband in Punjab; Dies.

Breaking new ground, Symposium 2024 will be open to BNI members nationwide, facilitating collaboration and networking on an even bigger scale. BNI executive directors from across India will participate in the festivities and witness the legacy of 10 years of BNI Ahmedabad.

In sync with BNI's vision of expanding collaboration and connectivity, BNI Ahmedabad has also introduced the "Champion Connector" Award at Symposium 2024. This award recognises the member who excels in facilitating the highest number of cross-region participants, underscoring the spirit of collaboration that defines BNI.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Brian Lara Reflects After MS Dhoni's Nine-Ball 28 Against Lucknow Super Giants, Says 'Would He Like To Bat Higher'.

Yash Vasant, Founder and Executive Director of BNI Ahmedabad, said, "We are truly thrilled to organise Symposium 2024 to mark a decade of impactful growth and networking. The response to the event has been overwhelming from our members in Ahmedabad as well as from other regions. We look forward to hosting the esteemed guests in our vibrant city."

The symposium is a unique event centred around celebrating the BNI community and maximising the value of their connections. It is not only the city's biggest business extravaganza but also an excellent platform to connect and network with members across the country and spread wings.

Symposium 2024 will take place at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar from April 26 to 28, packed with activities focused on promoting business, networking, creativity, learning, and fun. Participants can look forward to engaging with industry leaders, participating in insightful sessions, and expanding their network amidst a dynamic atmosphere. They can also showcase their innovative products and services at the business expo.

Renowned actor Anupam Kher and celebrated author Amish Tripathi will grace the event with their presence, sharing their wisdom and insights with attendees. Their participation presents a unique opportunity for the BNI community to learn from the best and draw inspiration from their remarkable journeys.

"The participation of Anupam Kher and Amish Tripathi as the keynote speakers for our symposium will make the celebrations and the symposium all the more special. Their participation is a unique opportunity for the BNI community to learn from the best, to be inspired by greatness, and to fuel our aspirations for success and excellence," said Mr Vasant.

Adding to the excitement, BNI Ahmedabad will also present "BNI's Got Talent 6.0", providing 3,000 BNI Ahmedabad members with a platform to showcase their hidden talents. Whether it is singing, dancing, reciting poetry, or stand-up comedy, participants will be able to unleash their creativity and captivate the audience.

Reflecting on the last ten years of BNI Ahmedabad, Mr Vasant said, "We have facilitated business of more than Rs. 7,000 crores in these years. But, more than that, what defines us is the impact we have had on 70 lakh lives and the strong and meaningful community we have been built. Every member of BNI Ahmedabad has contributed to this."

BNI Ahmedabad is the largest BNI community in India with over 3,000+ members in Ahmedabad and 6,000 members in Gujarat. The symposium will contribute to the expansion of network, connections and business in the city amongst MSME business owners, startups and entrepreneurs from various sectors and industries, and facilitate BNI Ahmedabad's aim of achieving Rs. 10,000 crore businesses in the next five years.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)