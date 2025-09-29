PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd (NSE: BTML | BSE: 543767 | INE0EEJ01023), one of India's leading content production houses, announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amit Khan Content Hub (AKCH), the creative venture founded by celebrated novelist Amit Khan. The partnership will jointly develop and produce premium content across television and OTT platforms.

A Synergy of Strengths

This collaboration brings together BTML's proven capabilities in financing, operations, and large-scale content production with AKCH's creative vision and storytelling expertise. Together, the two companies offer:

* BTML's strengths in production scale, operational execution, financing acumen, and network access.* AKCH's legacy of storytelling, prolific literary and screen work, and a loyal reader base.* A shared commitment to deliver original narratives that balance mass appeal with creative depth, offering audiences compelling entertainment experiences.

Partnership Structure

* A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be formed, with BTML holding a majority stake.* BTML will spearhead financing, strategic partnerships, and operations.* AKCH will lead creative development, production execution, and business development initiatives.

About Amit Khan

Born in 1972 in Pilkhuwa, Ghaziabad, Amit Khan published his first story at 12 and his first novel at 15. Over a prolific career, he has authored 100+ novels, along with short stories and episodic works. His writings have been translated into multiple languages, including English, Punjabi, and Marathi.

He is best known for creating the Commander Karan Saxena series -- a landmark in Hindi pulp fiction -- which spans 58 novels and remains one of the most popular literary franchises in India.

Future Roadmap

* Developing a slate of original projects across TV and OTT.* Combining rich storytelling with strong production values.* Targeting both domestic and international audiences with fresh, compelling narratives.

Commenting on the Development, Mr Mautik Tolia, Managing Director, Bodhitree Multimedia Limited, said: "This partnership is a confluence of creativity and capability. Amit Khan is one of India's most celebrated novelists and storytellers, and we are excited to bring his distinctive vision to screens nationwide through BTML's production infrastructure and industry relationships."

Mr. Amit Khan, Founder of AKCH, added: "I am thrilled to join hands with BTML, a company that has consistently delivered high-quality and impactful content. With our combined strengths, we are confident of creating stories that will resonate with viewers and leave a lasting mark on the Indian entertainment industry."

