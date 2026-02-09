VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 9: At a time when para athletes in India continue to move forward with dedication and discipline, Bollywood singer Fazilpuria has emerged as a steady and committed supporter of para sports. His regular presence at major national and international para sporting events reflects his genuine association with the para athlete community and his belief in standing with athletes through consistent action.

National Para Powerlifting Championship, Roorkee (Haridwar):

Fazilpuria's strong support was clearly visible during the National Para Powerlifting Championship held in Roorkee, Haridwar, organised under Para Powerlifting, a unit of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). The championship was inaugurated jointly by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and Bollywood singer Fazilpuria, marking an important moment for the event. Fazilpuria attended the competition, met para powerlifters, and appreciated their hard work, discipline, and determination. His interaction with athletes added positive energy to the championship and motivated young and upcoming para powerlifters competing at the national level.

World Para Athletics Championships, Delhi:

Fazilpuria's involvement was prominently seen during the World Para Athletics Championships held in Delhi, one of the most prestigious global para sporting events. The championship witnessed participation from para athletes representing 100+ countries, with hundreds of international players competing across multiple disciplines at the highest level. Notably, Fazilpuria was the only Bollywood singer present at the event who had the honour of conducting the official medal ceremony. He personally presented medals to world-class para athletes, making the moment memorable and motivating for players competing on a global stage. His presence during the medal ceremony reflected his consistent and respectful association with para sports.

In addition to the championship, Fazilpuria was also seen supporting athletes at various World Para Athlete events held in Delhi, where he interacted with international players and encouraged Indian athletes to continue their journey with focus, confidence, and determination.

Send-Off Ceremony, New Delhi:

Fazilpuria was also present at a Send-Off Ceremony held at Hotel Samrat, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, where Indian para athletes were flagged off to represent the country at international games in Cairo, Egypt. He interacted with the athletes and their families, motivating them ahead of the competition. His encouraging presence helped boost the confidence of the players before their international assignment. Fazilpuria later travelled to Cairo as well, where he continued to support and motivate Indian para athletes during the games.

Beyond attending events, Fazilpuria also actively contributes by providing sports kits and essential support to para athletes, helping them prepare better for competitions. His involvement reflects a long-term commitment rather than occasional appearances.

Fazilpuria's continued engagement with para sports clearly shows that meaningful support is built through consistency, presence, and genuine encouragement. His actions stand as a positive example for the entertainment industry and society to actively engage with and support para sports in India.

