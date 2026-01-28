PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Six months is usually too short a time for a media company to define itself. But Bombay Canvas, a Mumbai-based startup, appears to have done exactly that--by committing to a format many still underestimate: vertical storytelling.

At a time when the industry continues to debate whether short-form content qualifies as "serious cinema," Bombay Canvas is making a confident counter-argument. The company positions itself as India's first brand built entirely around vertical narratives--not as a compromise, but as a creative choice.

Biggies like Bhavesh Patel, partner at Colour Yellow Productions, is one of the investors. The venture benefits from a studio perspective known for balancing strong creative vision with narrative discipline.

Bombay Canvas' slate reflects this intent. Among its most anticipated projects is India's first vertical microdrama biopic on Ranjit Bajaj, designed as a short-form episodic narrative made exclusively for mobile screens. Another standout is The Great Indian Heist, a thriller unfolding across 16 episodes of 90 seconds each--what the founders describe as "cinema broken into pulses."

Rather than repackaging exaggerated or cliched ideas into short videos, the company focuses on true stories, overlooked characters, and formats that rarely fit traditional theatrical or OTT economics. Projects like Flavours of a Billion, a food-based vertical series likened to BBC-style storytelling, and India's first vertical anime series further underline the platform's range.

Co-founded by short-form specialist Abhinav Singla and film-industry veteran Vishad Tiwari, Bombay Canvas sits at the intersection of creator intuition and cinematic craft. Its distribution strategy reflects the same philosophy--combining its in-house micro-series app, Canvas, with YouTube and Instagram.

Vertical storytelling may still be finding its moment in India, but Bombay Canvas is betting on its future. And in a media landscape crowded with repetition, that quiet experimentation might be its strongest statement.

