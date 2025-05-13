BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Born Athlete, a proudly Indian-origin nutrition and supplement brand, is fast emerging as a game-changer in the country's sports nutrition industry. Incepted in 2020, Born Athlete has been a proud flag-bearer of high-performance nutrients with a deep commitment to educating fitness enthusiasts about the science behind sports nutrition. The brand's standout products, 'Born Whey Protein' and 'Born Athlete Hydro Whey Isolate', have already broken the code for high-performance, dope-free, yet delectable protein range, making it many athletes' #1 choice already. "We believe every fitness enthusiast deserves to live their true potential, and it shouldn't be something just reserved for professional athletes," said Ajosh John, Co-Founder, Born Athlete. "Born Athlete is here for everyone who's ready to take ownership of their health and fitness journey with ultra-premium, accessible nutrition." "From day one, our motto has been to stay true to ourselves, not follow the noise in this highly ambiguous fitness industry," added Pawan Goyal, Co-Founder, Born Athlete. "Performance is critical, but consumer safety is our absolute priority. That's what makes us stand out, and that's why we say, we're breaking barriers, not just selling supplements." With a holistic product line that spans proteins, pre-workouts, creatine, and performance boosters, Born Athlete has created a space where Indian athletes and fitness lovers can find everything they need without compromise. Every formulation is made with intent, backed by science, and aligned with the clean nutrition standards the country is finally demanding. Shop for complete nutritional needs from Born Athlete at https://bornathlete.in/

