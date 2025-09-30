PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Across India's boardrooms and global sales floors, GTM leaders face a common frustration: Why does booking a single meeting require juggling five different tools? Sales teams burdened by bloated vendor stacks now have a solution: Clodura.AI unifies enrichment, verification, intent signals, AI-driven outreach, and calling into one intelligent platform--dramatically boosting efficiency and slashing GTM costs worldwide.

Revenue and GTM teams worldwide are plagued by a universal pain: excessive, fragmented stacks of sales technology. Sales reps juggle multiple data sources, verifiers, engagement tools, and dialers--wasting time, inflating budgets, and lowering productivity. For years, the playbook has been predictable. Teams buy a single-database vendor like ZoomInfo or Apollo.io, then quickly realize one source is not enough. They add a verifier, add an outreach platform like Outreach, a call dialer and a Call Analysis tools such as Gong. Suddenly, the tech stack becomes six vendors deep, budgets spiral, and SDRs keep chasing unverified leads.

Clodura.AI, India's first GenAI-powered Go-to-Market platform, answers the call.

Designed and built in India, Clodura.AI integrates every phase of the GTM process--from database enrichment and verification through buyer intelligence, intent signals, AI-driven outreach, and calling--with a unified AI-first platform. By replacing siloed tools with a smart all-in-one system, Clodura.AI eliminates complexity and propels pipeline velocity.

Unlike legacy vendors, Clodura.AI connects 50+ email and 20+ phone providers in real-time, dynamically verifying contacts for unparalleled accuracy. AI agents automate repetitive tasks--drafting emails, sequencing campaigns, and handling follow-ups--freeing reps to focus on meaningful, outcome-driven conversations.

Trusted by Enterprises, Embraced by Startups

Large enterprises and multinationals like Wipro, Reliance, PhonePe, ITC, Bosch, EY, Naukri, and Times Group have consolidated their GTM stacks with Clodura.AI, reporting stronger contact accuracy, improved call connect rates, speedier campaigns, and lower GTM costs.

Growth-stage startups appreciate Clodura.AI's flexible credit-based pricing that scales usage without license limits or tech sprawl, enabling seamless growth.

Leadership Perspectives

"Fragmented GTM stacks slow growth, increase costs, and frustrate teams," said Kapil Khangaonkar, Founder & CEO of Clodura.AI. "We solve this by uniting data, verification, intelligence, engagement, and closure in one Indian-built platform engineered for global scale. Clodura empowers teams to work smarter, faster, and with predictable outcomes."

Abhay Nawathey, CTO of Clodura.AI, adds: "Data ages, verification cannot be static, and reps should not waste hours on busywork. Our AI platform seamlessly integrates multiple providers and automates follow-up sequences to create productive conversations."

Somshubhro Pal Choudhury, Co-Founder & Partner at Bharat Innovation Fund, an early Clodura investor, remarks: "Clodura.AI exemplifies India's AI leadership by solving a universal GTM pain point with innovation that scales globally."

Why Clodura.AI Matters

India's transition from back-office services hub to SaaS innovation powerhouse is embodied by Clodura.AI. By addressing the universal challenge of fragmented GTM stacks with a GenAI-powered all-in-one platform, Clodura.AI drives efficiency, reduces costs, and establishes India as a global SaaS front-runner.

In an era of tighter budgets and rapid AI adoption, unified GTM platforms like Clodura.AI will shape the future of smart, scalable revenue growth.

About Clodura.AI

Clodura.AI is the first Made-in-India GenAI Go-to-Market platform enabling seamless, end-to-end revenue workflows--from data enrichment and verification to buyer intelligence, intent signals, AI-powered outreach, calling, and analytics--in one unified system. With over 600 million verified contacts, 125 million phone numbers, and 50 million company profiles, Clodura.AI supports more than 20,000 GTM teams worldwide through a scalable credit-based model.

Website: www.clodura.ai

Contact: Divyaprasad Pande, Vice President of Marketing, Clodura.AI, Email: divyaprasad@clodura.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783268/Clodura_AI_Image_for_PR.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783269/Clodura_AI_Logo.jpg

