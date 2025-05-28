PRNewswire

Shenzhen [China], May 28: nubia, a highly personalized and lifestyle smartphone brand, today announced a global co-branding partnership between nubia Neo 3 series and Garena's hit mobile game Free Fire. nubia Neo 3 series is named Official Co-Branded Gaming Smartphone for Free Fire, bringing together its "Born to Win" and Free Fire's "BOOYAH" spirit to provide an accessible esports-grade gaming experience for everyone.

"We are thrilled to partner with Garena Free Fire to deliver a truly elevated mobile gaming experience," said Ni Fei, SVP of ZTE, President of ZTE Mobile Devices. "nubia has always been committed to empowering gamers with cutting-edge technology. This collaboration marks a significant milestone that allows our nubia Neo 3 series to be finely tuned for one of the world's most passionate gaming communities."

Unleashing Gaming Excellence Through Free Fire Character Integration

nubia Neo 3 series integrates four of Free Fire's most iconic characters Kelly, Hayato, Moco and Wukong, with each model inspired by a specific character. This character-driven design approach extends beyond hardware, offering comprehensive UI customization including themed wallpapers, icons, ringtones, and in-game audio effects. The dedicated Game Space further enhances immersion with real-time touch, lighting effects, and audio feedback.

nubia Neo 3 GT 5G, aligned with Kelly, is built for speed. Powered by the T9100 6nm 5G processor running up to 2.7GHz and up to 24GB dynamic RAM, it features a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, while an expansive 4083mm2 VC liquid cooling system maintains peak performance. Dual shoulder triggers enable millisecond-level touch response, allowing players to act instantly, translating Kelly's swiftness into a tactical advantage on the battlefield.

nubia Neo 3 5G reflects Hayato's endurance and discipline. Equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, it supports long-lasting gameplay without interruption. Its bold, esports-inspired design echoes Hayato's strength and resolve, embodying the spirit of steady, fearless competition.

Capturing Moco's intelligence and futuristic energy, nubia Neo 3 showcases a striking cyber-mecha aesthetic enhanced by RGB lighting accents. Designed to reflect Moco's signature intelligence and futuristic vision, it offers a distinctly high-tech gaming atmosphere.

Immersive Gaming Experience with Hardware-Software Enhancement

nubia Neo 3 series is engineered for gaming excellence with hardware-software optimization. Each model is equipped with high-refresh 120Hz displays, and Z-axis linear motors for precise touch feedback, enhanced multi-layer cooling system for stability, while NeoTurbo AI Engine intelligently boosts power and stabilizes frame rates during critical gameplay moments.

As the only smartphone in its segment equipped with dual gaming shoulder triggers, nubia Neo 3 series provides high sampling rates and rapid response times, enabling players to achieve more precise control of Free Fire characters. Players can fully customize trigger functions to suit their preferred playstyles, such as mapping the left and right shoulder buttons to aiming and shooting actions for faster, more intuitive response. Compared to traditional touchscreen controls, the shoulder triggers significantly reduce finger interference, offering a clearer view and a competitive advantage in survival battles.

In addition, AI Game Space 3.0 offers an immersive gaming experience. Within this mode, an AI Trigger Assistant can automatically map the shoulder buttons to on-screen controls. AI Virtual Companion Demi creates interactive in-game experiences. Features like M-Yell and M-Radio for Free Fire MAX make in-game chatting more dynamic. AI Behavioral Learning System further adapts to user habits for smoother, dynamic gameplay.

" Born to Win " Spirit Inspires User-Centric Innovation for Versatility

nubia Neo 3 series embodies the spirit of "Born to Win", a belief in confident self-expression, fearless competition, and the relentless pursuit of victory. More than a gaming smartphone, it provides an everyday companion for the young generation. It integrates professional-grade gaming capabilities with long battery life, immersive audiovisual experiences, advanced AI features, adapting to a wide range of user needs.

Starting in May 2025, the nubia Neo 3 series Free Fire Co-Branded Edition rolled out in Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, and other global markets. To celebrate the launch, early buyers will receive Free Fire in-game gift cards, unlocking additional rewards as they step into battle with their new device.

