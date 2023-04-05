New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/ATK): Boston Institute of Analytics, a top-ranked international training institute focused on advanced technologies, has launched its new campus in India at Saket, Delhi. This is the 5th institute campus in Delhi NCR and 25th in the country. With training campuses across the US, EU and Asia, Boston Institute of Analytics is a global leader in classroom trainings in Analytics and Artificial Intelligence space.

As a strong education institute focused on providing high quality classroom-based training in advanced technology fields by practising industry professionals, BIA has been growing rapidly with new campuses getting launched in every major city. With 6 campuses in Mumbai, 5 in Delhi NCR, 4 in Bengaluru, 4 in Hyderabad, 2 in Chennai, 1 in Kolkata and 1 each in Jaipur, Indore and Ahmedabad, students from across the country have been enrolling into BIA's coveted certification and diploma programs.

Also Read | WOW! Fan Accurately Predicts Dasun Shanaka and Jason Roy’s Signing for IPL 2023 by Gujarat Titans and KKR Respectively, See Post.

Every year 7000+ students complete BIA certification and get placed in top technology companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Citibank and such top MNCs at top managerial and technical positions. BIA has been a market leader in classroom trainings in emerging tech fields like Data Science, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity and AI with trainings provided by industry's top Data Scientists, Cyber Sec Professionals and AI Experts.

Ranked number one analytics training institute by Business Asia, Indian Analytics Forum, IFC and several recognized forums, BIA plans to launch 100 campuses by end of 2023. 62 of those campus partners have already been appointed and the campuses will go live in the next 3 months.

Also Read | IPL 2023: He Himself Felt Very Good, Says DDCA Director on Rishabh Pant Watching Delhi Capitals' Match in Stadium.

Founded by IIT Bombay alumnus Ashwin Malik Meshram and senior education industry professional Sufia Khan, BIA was established in Boston in 2019 and later expanded to London and India in the same year. The advanced tech focused education company witnessed a rapid expansion of campuses after rolling out the franchise model in late 2022.

Commenting on the rapid expansion, Ashwin Malik Meshram, Founder and CEO of BIA, said, "There has been a huge gap in the classroom education space for advanced technology training. Indian education space has always been a classroom education space, not online. Serious learners of technology want to experience learning in classrooms from practicing industry professionals, and that has been the primary driver for hundreds of admissions every month at every campus of BIA."

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)