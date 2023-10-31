NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: The Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 was inaugurated today at BPCL's Corporate Office with an inaugural event that underscored the organization's commitment to ethics, transparency, and integrity. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries and senior officials of BPCL, making it an insightful and impactful occasion.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2023 Thali Decoration Items and Videos: Impressive Ideas To Decorate the Karwa Thali for Auspicious Hindu Festival.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the BPCL Corporate Office, was honoured by the presence of Chief Guest Sanjay Bhatia IAS, Upa-Lokayukta of Maharashtra. G. Krishnakumar, C&MD, Meenaxi Rawat, IES Chief Vigilance Officer BPCL, V.R.K. Gupta, Director Finance, Sukhmal Jain, Director Marketing BPCL, Rajkumar Dubey, Director HR, S. Srikanth, Chief General Manager (Vigilance) BPCL, and other senior officials from BPCL attended this significant event.

As part of the inaugural proceedings, the Integrity Pledge was taken by BPCL officials present at the Corporate Office, as well as, employees located in various offices in and around Mumbai via a live webcast. Meenaxi Rawat, CVO BPCL, emphasized the importance of the Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) and the whistleblower policy within BPCL and highlighted the utilization of technology in the complaints redressal. Addressing the audience, G. Krishnakumar, C&MD BPCL elaborated on "Integrity in thought and action" as one of the core values of BPCL. He expressed his pride in BPCL's longstanding tradition of ethical practices and integrity in our actions. C&MD BPCL emphasized the need for all employees to come together and reaffirm the company's core values, where "Ethics Govern all our Actions, and Trust is the Bedrock of our existence." The keynote speaker of the event, Chief Guest Sanjay Bhatia, highlighted the importance of integrity. He stressed the need for a robust transparency plan and narrated his own experiences to illustrate the significance of developing individuals for achieving integrity. Bhatia was candid about the transformative power of meditation and underlined the importance of inner change as a prerequisite for external transformation. The event also marked the release of the 19th edition of the Vigilance Plus newsletter from the Vigilance Entity and the Compendium of Central Vigilance Commission circulars and guidelines, with Sanjay Bhatia, Up Lokayukta Maharashtra, doing the honours in the presence of BPCL Directors and senior officers. Vigilance Awareness Week is observed from October 30, 2023, to November 5, 2023, under the theme "Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation." The week-long initiative includes various activities designed to raise awareness and promote vigilance across the organization, involving employees on a pan-India level.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 Date, Traditions, History & Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Celebrating Karnataka Day.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)