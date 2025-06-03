VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 3: Brace Port Logistics Limited (NSE: INE0R4Z01018), one of the leading service-based logistics and supply chain solutions providers, announced its audited financial results for FY25.

FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 86.52 Cr, YoY growth of 56.61%

* EBITDA of Rs 9.77 Cr, YoY growth of 38.59%

* Net Profit of Rs 6.79 Cr, YoY growth of 35.22%

* EPS of Rs 6.74, YoY growth of 10.67%

Other Key Highlights:

Interim Dividend Declared: The Company declared and paid an interim dividend of Rs0.75 per equity share for FY 2024-25, reflecting its strong financial position and commitment to delivering value.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sachin Arora, Managing Director of Brace Port Logistics Limited said, "FY25 has been a landmark year for Brace Port Logistics. We achieved significant milestones including our successful listing on the NSE Emerge platform, which reflects the trust of our stakeholders and strengthens our commitment to transparency and growth. Operationally, we delivered a 57% increase in total income, expanded our global footprint through the UAE subsidiary, and onboarded several marquee clients, including JK Tyre and JBM Auto.

The Indian logistics industry is undergoing a structural shift, driven by digital transformation, government initiatives like Gati Shakti and the National Logistics Policy, and rising demand for integrated supply chain solutions. Brace Port is strongly aligned with these trends through our technology-led, asset-light model and diversified multi-modal offerings.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding into new geographies like Canada, deepening sector-specific capabilities in renewable energy and healthcare logistics and leveraging technology to deliver superior service experiences. Our roadmap is centred on sustainable, scalable, and smart logistics solutions that support our clients' evolving global supply chain needs."

