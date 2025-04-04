PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: For four-year-old Ovi Mungse, life took an extraordinary turn when a life-threatening medical condition was met with unwavering expertise, determination, and compassion. Ovi had been suffering from a large bronchogenic cyst--an abnormal, fluid-filled growth measuring 6x4 cm, located in an extremely delicate region of her chest.

Also Read | Lakhimpur: ‘Blue Drum’ Fear Rises as Wife Allegedly Threatens to Kill Husband, Dump Body; Man Seeks Police Protection.

Bronchogenic cysts are rare congenital abnormalities that develop during foetal lung formation. These cysts arise from abnormal budding of the foregut and are typically lined with respiratory epithelium. While many remain small and asymptomatic, some can grow significantly, compressing surrounding organs and leading to severe complications. In Ovi's case, the cyst exerted dangerous pressure on several vital structures, including the major arteries of her heart, the trachea, left bronchi, and oesophagus, causing frequent breathing difficulties and recurrent episodes of pneumonia. If left untreated, such cysts can lead to airway obstruction, lung infections, and even life-threatening respiratory distress.

The severity of Ovi's condition was exacerbated by the cyst's large size and location. While bronchogenic cysts are congenital, it is uncommon for them to expand to such an extent. Immediate surgical intervention was imperative; however, the complexity of the procedure and its substantial cost of Rs4,55,000 posed significant barriers. Ovi's family, struggling with financial hardship, could not afford the surgery, making their daughter's future uncertain.

Also Read | 'Hit: The Third Case': Crucial Cameo in Nani's Upcoming Thriller Leaks Ahead of Movie's Release, Director Sailesh Kolanu Slams Media for Spoiling Surprise.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, Jehangir Hospital stepped forward to provide both hope and world-class medical care. Leading the effort was Dr Smruti Hindaria, a distinguished cardiac surgeon renowned for her expertise in intricate and high-risk procedures. Given the cyst's close proximity to vital organs, the surgery presented formidable challenges. However, with remarkable precision and skill, Dr Hindaria, supported by the hospital's highly experienced surgical team, successfully removed the cyst--paving the way for Ovi's recovery and a healthier future.

Dr Smruti Hindaria, Cardiovascular Surgeon at Jehangir Hospital said, "Cardiothoracic surgery in kids is a big challenge as operating space is limited and structures are very delicate. Given the location of the cyst abutting great arteries of the heart and airways on the left side, it was performed with utmost precision to avoid damage to surrounding structures and nerves. The kid was very resilient and did well postop. We aim to provide cardiac surgical support to as many kids as possible through this program."

Yet, the hospital's commitment extended far beyond the operating theatre. Recognising the family's financial constraints, the Social Services Department worked tirelessly to ensure that cost would not become a barrier to Ovi's treatment. Thanks to the generosity of charitable trusts and donors, the full cost of the surgery was covered, with the family required to pay only for post-operative medication.

Today, Ovi breathes freely, unburdened by the life-threatening pressure that once cast a shadow over her young life. Her successful recovery stands as a testament to the power of expert medical care, unwavering compassion, and the kindness of those willing to help.

The Mungse family expressed their profound gratitude to everyone who played a role in Ovi's journey--from Dr Hindaria and her surgical team to the generous benefactors whose support made the operation possible. Their collective efforts turned what seemed like an insurmountable challenge into a remarkable story of healing and hope.

Reflecting on this extraordinary success, Dr Ashok Ghone, Senior Consultant of the Social Services Department, remarked:

"This case exemplifies the core mission of Jehangir Hospital--to ensure that every patient, irrespective of their financial circumstances, receives the care they urgently need and deserve."

Ovi's journey is a shining example of what can be achieved when medical excellence, empathy, and community support come together. Her story highlights the profound impact of healthcare that extends beyond clinical treatment, focusing on restoring lives, alleviating suffering, and spreading hope.

Through its dedication to both medical excellence and humanitarian service, Jehangir Hospital continues to transform lives--one patient at a time.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jehangirhospital.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)