New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Women Empowerment vertical of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI WE) has announced the third edition of its flagship Global Women Leadership Programme (GWLP). The programme seeks to provide mentorship to women in business and professional fields from BRICS+ nations and partner countries.

As per a release, the programme, launched with Nippon Paint India as the Lead Programme Partner, is designed to build leadership skills as well as encourage cross-border collaborations. In this year's edition, three top global participants will receive a fully funded trip to India to attend the Convocation Ceremony.

Additionally, the best project applying the "Nudge Theory" will be awarded a trophy during the BRICS CCI WE Annual Summit & Felicitations 2026, supported by the Cheistha Kochhar Foundation.

Highlighting the intent behind the initiative, BRICS CCI WE President Ruby Sinha said, "Global research shows that mentored entrepreneurs are twice as likely to succeed, and for women, this guidance is often the difference between staying small and scaling globally. Through the Global Women Leadership Programme, our objective is to equip women with the global mindset, mentorship, and networks they need to thrive across borders as leaders."

Echoing this sentiment, Sharad Malhotra, Director, Nippon Paint India, emphasised the importance of continuity in supporting women leaders. "Our ongoing association with the Global Women Leadership Programme reflects a shared vision to create an enabling ecosystem where women's leadership is nurtured, scaled and celebrated. Each edition of GWLP has strengthened our conviction that when women are given the right platform and support, they rise, not just individually, but collectively, driving sustainable and inclusive growth across industries and geographies," he noted.

Over the past editions, GWLP has brought together mentors and mentees from across BRICS+ countries, including India, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, and the UAE, offering what participants describe as life-changing experiences.

The 2024 winner, Mahadi Mosia from South Africa, was later recognised among 18 global winners from over 1,000 women entrepreneurs in the BRICS Women's Startup Contest.

The current edition will span over four months in a hybrid format, combining online mentorship sessions with in-person networking opportunities. Participants will engage in learning modules covering leadership principles, sustainability narratives, entrepreneurial versus managerial leadership, and the application of behavioural science tools such as Nudge Theory.

The programme will culminate in two key events, the Ideas Pitch Fest, where participants present ventures to investors, and the Convocation Ceremony, coinciding with International Women's Day. (ANI)

