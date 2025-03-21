This Loan Fest, Bajaj Finance is turning your car ownership dreams into reality with exciting cashback offers on new car loans - making your journey even more rewarding.

New Delhi [India], March 21: In today's fast-paced world, owning a car has become more of a necessity than a luxury. As personal transportation continues to play a crucial role in our daily lives, the demand for reliable, stylish, and efficient vehicles is ever-growing. Kia Motors, with its commitment to innovation and quality, is rapidly gaining popularity among drivers who value both performance and design. Purchasing a new car often requires financial assistance and this is where the Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan can come in handy. With this loan, you can convert the cost of your new car into small monthly instalments that are easy on your pocket.

Whether you have been eyeing the stylish Kia Seltos or another model, the Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan can turn your dream into reality. To make your borrowing more affordable, Bajaj Finance has launched Loan Fest with attractive cashback on their new car loans. Let's explore how you can bring home the Kia car you have always wanted while enjoying the benefits of the Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan.

High-value loans to meet your budget: When it comes to buying a car, especially a stylish Kia car, financing plays a crucial role in making the purchase possible. Bajaj Finance provides high-value loans of up to Rs. 10 crore that allow you to purchase your desired car with ease. This also means that you do not need to worry about down payments--Bajaj Finance makes it easier to fit the Kia Seltos price or any other Kia model within your budget.

Attractive cashback offers: Bajaj Finance makes owning your dream car even more rewarding with exclusive cashback offers during the Loan Fest. By choosing the Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan, you can enjoy a cashback of up to Rs. 10,000*. This exciting offer is valid only until 31st March 2025, so don't miss out. Take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to make your car ownership journey even more affordable.

Simple eligibility criteria and minimal paperwork: Eligibility criteria of the Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan are simple and easy to meet. Gone are the days of complicated paperwork and eligibility hurdles. The minimal documentation process ensures that you can apply for a loan without hassle, making the entire process of buying your Kia car quick and smooth.

Flexible repayment tenures: Everyone has a different financial situation, which is why Bajaj Finance provides flexible repayment tenures that range between 12 months and 96 months. Whether you prefer to pay off the loan in a shorter period or spread the payments over a longer tenure, Bajaj Finance ensures that the repayment options suit your budget and lifestyle. This flexibility makes it easier for you to manage your finances while enjoying your new Kia car.

Financing up to 100% of the on-road price: Bajaj Finance provides the convenience of financing up to 100% of the on-road price of your dream car. This means you can drive away with your new car without worrying about large upfront costs. With this option, you get the flexibility to manage your finances while owning your car sooner than you expected.

How to avail of the Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan

Getting a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan is quick and easy. Simply visit the Bajaj Mall website and explore a variety of Kia cars that suit your preferences. Whether you are looking for a stylish SUV like the Kia Seltos or another model, you will find it on the platform. Once you have selected the car you want, click 'Book Now' and complete the online application form to begin your loan process. After submitting your application, a representative from Bajaj Finance will contact you to guide you through the next steps.

With the Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan, it is easier to bring home your dream Kia car home. Whether you are looking at the Kia Seltos price or any other model, Bajaj Finance makes financing a breeze with high-value loans, quick approval, and flexible repayment terms. The Loan Fest by Bajaj Finance also adds exciting cashback offers of up to Rs. 10,000*, making car ownership even more affordable.

Do not let financial concerns stop you from owning the car you have always wanted. Go to the Bajaj Mall website today and make your dream car a reality with the Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan.

