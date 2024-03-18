BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 18: British Council, the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, announced the winners of the Study UK Alumni Awards 2023-24 in India. The alumni of UK universities were recognised for their outstanding achievements as business professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders, and for their contribution to strengthening ties between the UK and India. The ceremony was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including HE Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India; Adil Hussain, Renowned Actor; Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities; Praveen Kumar, CEO Barclays; Dr Anupam Pachauri, Assistant Professor, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration; and Ashutosh Thatte, University of Leeds Alumni, Seasoned Voice Over Artist, Musician and Music Producer. The Award judging panel, selected recipients for the four award categories: Science and Sustainability Award, Culture and Creativity Award, Social Action Award, and Business and Innovation Award. This prestigious international award celebrates UK higher education and the achievements of UK alumni all over the world. Now in its tenth year, the award received almost 1,500 applications from international UK alumni nearly from 100 countries, representing more than 130 UK higher education institutions across the UK. Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council, said, "We are delighted to celebrate the exceptional work done by the UK alumni from India. Our heartiest congratulations to the winners and all the finalists for effectively contributing to the society through their work. Their achievements serve as inspiration to others and highlight how global education in the UK can create opportunities that spark brighter futures. Through their contributions, they reinforce the enduring bonds between the UK and India, nurturing the Living Bridge between our countries." Speaking during the event, Adil Hussain, said, "My connection with the British Council and the UK goes back almost 25 years. I vividly remember my first-ever Othello performance at the British Council theatre followed by performances in Edinburgh and across the UK over the years. I have very fond memories of my time at the Drama School London where I picked up the nuances of the craft and broadened my canvas, thanks to a British Council/ Charles Wallace scholarship. The UK's literature, especially Shakespeare, helped me access my hidden pool of emotions and ignited the spark within." He further added, "I congratulate all the Study UK Alumni awards finalists and winners on their achievements. I'm sure everyone's time in that vibrant, welcoming country and the exchanges with so many international students, has made them richer through experiences and access to more cultures." The Science and Sustainability Award recognises distinguished alumni in the world of science and sustainability who have demonstrated the impact and scale of their achievements in their profession, and beyond. The award was presented to Sandhya Sukumaran who studied at the University of East Anglia. She is currently working as a scientist at ICAR and specialises in marine genomics and aquaculture innovations. The Culture and Creativity Award acknowledges alumni who have carved a career for themselves in arts and culture and demonstrated their artistic ingenuity, influence and creativity. The award was presented to Kajri Babbar, an alumnus of the Arts University Bournemouth. She is a filmmaker and theatre artist and likes to make films on social issues. The Social Action Award honours the work of alumni who have made an exceptional contribution and commitment to creating positive social change and improving the lives of others. The award was presented to Gaurav Brahmbhatt who studied at Aston University and is a successful pharmaceutical and healthcare industry professional. He is the founding member of HCAH India. The Business and Innovation Award is bestowed upon alumni who are active in initiating and contributing to innovative or creative new ideas, solutions or business opportunities, that have the potential for growth. The award was presented to Purva Aggarwal, an alumnus of the University of Hertfordshire. She is the founder of Good Good Piggy, an EdFintech startup that works on educating kids and improving their financial literacy. Indian students have long favoured the UK for higher education, drawn to its prestigious universities, diverse academic offerings, and its holistic learning. The allure of quality education coupled with a global outlook attracts students seeking to broaden their horizons. Additionally, it enhances their employability, as they gain exposure to cutting-edge research, industry connections, and diverse perspectives. These alumni serve as shining examples of the transformative power of UK education, showcasing how it equips individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

