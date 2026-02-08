PM Modi accorded Guard of Honour at Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya, during his visit to Malaysia. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared glimpses from the ceremonial welcome accorded to him at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya in Kuala Lumpur here on Sunday, highlighting the deepening bilateral ties between India and Malaysia during his ongoing two-day official visit.

Sharing the moment on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya. India and Malaysia continue to deepen a partnership rooted in trust, friendship and shared aspirations."

The ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra, the office complex of the Malaysian Prime Minister, featured a Guard of Honour and other protocol elements, reflecting the high importance attached to PM Modi's visit by the host nation.

Following the reception, PM Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim met ministers and delegations from both countries at the Perdana Putra building here on Sunday as part of the high-level engagements during PM Modi's two-day official visit to Malaysia, with the two leaders coming together with key ministers and senior officials from India and Malaysia.

The ceremonial reception came after PM Modi's arrival in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, when Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim personally welcomed him at the airport. Malaysian Minister of Human Resources Ramanan Ramakrishnan and Deputy Foreign Minister Lukanisman bin Awang Sauni were also present to extend the welcome.

The arrival ceremony featured a red-carpet reception accompanied by traditional music and dance performances, celebrating the shared cultural heritage between India and Malaysia.

Reflecting on the warm reception, PM Modi posted on X, "Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia."

As engagements continued through the day, both prime ministers later travelled together in the same vehicle to the venue of an Indian community event in Kuala Lumpur, which PM Anwar Ibrahim also attended.

Sharing another update on X, PM Modi wrote, "Celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect! PM Anwar Ibrahim and I are heading to the community programme in Kuala Lumpur."

Following these welcoming engagements, PM Modi and PM Anwar Ibrahim are scheduled to hold wide-ranging bilateral discussions on Sunday, February 8. The talks are expected to result in multiple agreements aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Setting the tone for the visit earlier, PM Modi, in his departure statement, highlighted the priorities of the engagement.

"The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership," he said.

"We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains."

Underscoring the significance of the visit, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said it carries a "rich agenda and will give a major boost to the special partnership between India and Malaysia".

"The visit is expected to impart significant momentum to our close & multi-faceted partnership," he added.

This marks PM Narendra Modi's third visit to Malaysia and his first since the two countries upgraded their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024.

India and Malaysia share deep-rooted relations shaped by common history, civilisation and culture.

These ties are further reinforced by Malaysia's Indian-origin population of about 2.9 million, which forms the world's third-largest overseas Indian community. (ANI)

