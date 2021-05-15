Singapore, May 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Brooklynz, the top metal fabricators of Singapore, has added another feather to its cap. The CEO, Kabir Hossain, has been bestowed with the prestigious President's Volunteerism and Philanthropy Awards 2020 for immense contribution during the distress times of the pandemic.

Brooklynz Stainless Steel Pte. Ltd. is immensely proud and happy to announce one of the best moments in the company's history. The CEO, Kabir Hossain, has been presented with the President's Volunteerism & Philanthropy Awards 2020 by the City of Good organisation. To view more about their awards and recognitions www.brooklynz.com.sg/awards.

It has been a distressing time so far since the pandemic began by the end of 2019. Migrant labourers were stranded, and there were numerous people without the basic amenities stranded in different parts of the company. It was a time when everybody across the globe needed help in some way or the other.

Brooklynz took the right initiative in the most efficient way possible. A company spokesperson stated, "We may be the top specialist in metal fabrication and Roller Shutter Supplier in Singapore, but we would have never achieved it without the effort of our workers who handle every process in the manufacturing phase. The COVID pandemic played havoc on many of the migrant labourers. With companies shutting down the business, many of them rendered jobless."

The CEO states that, "We used to get numerous requests for help soon after distributing free food. The requests range from transferring money, topping phone balance and essentials. It was a time when we had to handle too many requests at a time. That is when I developed the BCS app. It helped streamline all requests and attend to each one of them without fail."

A company executive feels that, "It has been a stressful time for many, but we will surpass this. Our CEO has shone the way for many to help our fellow community in the most efficient way possible. We implement the same efficiency in our work and produce the most durable and quality steel product that has helped construction companies build sustainable living spaces."

"It has been a tough phase for the company with the lockdown and closure of business. But goodwill with customers, efficient management and our committed workers have helped us surpass these tough times. We have been able to help society in many ways, and I thank our CEO for initiating this humanitarian activity. I congratulate him on this achievement. Such an award will help us in the long run in many ways," quoted a quality inspector from the company.

One of their customers quoted, "I congratulate Kabir Hossain for this achievement. I am proud to be associated with Brooklynz. It has been a great partnership with them, and we wish them all the best."

Brooklynz Stainless Steel Pte. Ltd. is a leading metal fabrication company in Singapore. The company has been redefining the meaning of steel products time and again. They are known for their durable quality products and inventive designs. Since inception, their products have been a delight for construction companies, builders, interior designers and architects. They make metal gates, bollards, spiral staircase, staircase railing, glass railing, fencing, and cat ladders. They also specialise in automatic gates, steel skids and flag poles. Their dedication has made the company to be the top specialists in steel products in the country.

To learn more about Brooklynz Stainless Steel Pte Ltd., please visit. www.brooklynz.com.sg.

