PNN

New Delhi [India], February 12: The Union Budget 2025-26 presents a broad-based growth roadmap aimed at strengthening India's manufacturing ecosystem, empowering MSMEs, accelerating rural development, and easing the tax burden on citizens. With a clear focus on productivity, innovation, and financial inclusion, the budget outlines reforms designed to support India's journey towards becoming a self-reliant and globally competitive economy.

Also Read | Mosca Brothers: All You Need to Know About Anthony and Justin, The Italy Cricket Team Opening Batting Pair.

A major thrust has been placed on agriculture and rural development, with initiatives to improve crop resilience, enhance productivity, and boost farmers' access to institutional credit. Measures such as the National Mission on High Yielding Seeds, targeted programmes for cotton and pulses, and expanded Kisan Credit Card limits are expected to strengthen farm incomes and support allied industries linked to rural consumption.

The MSME sector emerges as a key beneficiary, with revised classification norms, improved access to credit through customised financial products, and a dedicated scheme to support first-time entrepreneurs, including women and individuals from marginalised communities. Special attention to labour-intensive sectors such as footwear, leather, and toys is expected to generate employment and strengthen domestic manufacturing.

Also Read | India vs Namibia Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 18.

Investments in human capital also feature prominently. The budget proposes large-scale expansion of Atal Tinkering Labs in government schools, a significant increase in medical education seats, strengthened urban health infrastructure through district-level cancer care centres, and enhanced support for street vendors through a revamped PM SVANidhi scheme.

Urban infrastructure and connectivity have received renewed momentum through initiatives such as the Urban Challenge Fund, extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission, expansion of the UDAN regional aviation scheme, and the creation of a Maritime Development Fund to support long-term financing in the sector.

Research, innovation, and digital transformation form another cornerstone of the budget, with a ₹20,000 crore push for private sector-led R&D, the launch of a National Geospatial Mission, and focused investments in artificial intelligence education and advanced research fellowships.

Significant reforms have also been announced in personal income tax and financial services. Enhanced deductions for senior citizens, higher thresholds for TDS on rent, and proposals under the upcoming Income Tax Bill aim to simplify compliance and provide greater certainty to taxpayers. In the financial sector, increased FDI limits in insurance, a revamped Central KYC Registry, and a new Grameen Credit Score framework are expected to deepen financial inclusion.

Export growth has been addressed through initiatives such as BharatTradeNet, improved access to export credit, and upgraded air cargo infrastructure to support high-value and perishable exports.

On the fiscal front, the government has reiterated its commitment to discipline, targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.4 per cent of GDP while continuing to support states through interest-free loans for infrastructure development and rationalising customs duties to improve ease of doing business.

Overall, Budget 2025-26 sets out a balanced and forward-looking agenda that aligns fiscal prudence with growth imperatives. By combining structural reforms with targeted investments, the budget seeks to strengthen India's economic foundations while creating opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, and citizens alike.

For more information, visit: https://www.aimoindia.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)