Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 2: With an aim to encourage tech-innovation through out-of-the-box ideas in insurance, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's leading private sector general insurer, today announced the winners of Techpreneur Season-2, a launchpad for emerging startups to co-create the future of insurance in India. This is a first-of-its-kind program in the country that promotes unique tech ideas in the insurance sector by partnering with startups that are trying to address real business challenges and problems.

Backed by BCG and Google, the programme invited cutting-edge start-ups to present scalable solutions with new-age tech such as- Claims Efficiency, Agentic AI, Sales Assist, Smart Underwriting Automation, Enhanced Experience for customers and employees, among others. The second season challenge was designed to foster co-creation, moving beyond pitches to a model where start-ups and industry leaders build solutions together. After a rigorous multi-stage evaluation, 32 shortlisted start-ups moved to the next level with Consumr.ai, Logicloop, CarePlix and VoiceOwl emerging as the winners.

Commenting on the TechPreneur Season 2, Parthanil Ghosh, Executive Director*, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, "India's Insurtech market is growing at an exponential pace. At HDFC ERGO, we strongly believe that while technology cannot replace the human touch, the right blend of human insight and GenAI can establish a 'Deep Connect' and ensure hyper-personalised experiences for every Indian. In line with this belief, the innovations presented at TechPreneur Season 2 were designed to offer tech-driven, empathetic and transformative experiences. We congratulate our winners and all the finalists and look forward to partnering with them to bring these powerful solutions to life, furthering our mission to secure a financially inclusive 'Bharat'."

Themed 'Deep Connect', season 2 of TechPreneur celebrated the powerful convergence of AI-driven intelligence and human empathy--fuelling solutions that reimagine how insurance can be experienced in smarter, more intuitive, and hyper-personalised ways. TechPreneur has rapidly scaled its impact- from reaching out to 140+ start-ups last year to 1000+ start-ups this year, reinforcing its position as a leading platform for start-up collaboration in the insurance sector.

The initial rounds of the competition kicked off on 18th July, where 1000 start-ups were reached, and 32 were shortlisted for the second round of pitching. These shortlisted innovators were further put through a rigorous scrutiny in the second round of virtual pitching held on 24th July. The final 12 contenders were selected to present their ideas to an esteemed panel of judges comprising of Mark Klein, Chief Digital Officer and Member of the Board of Management of ERGO Group AG, Parthanil Ghosh, Executive Director*, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, leaders from BCG and Google, and other eminent industry leaders at the grand finale held on 31st July 25.

The winners were awarded an opportunity for a paid Proof-of-Concept (POC) with HDFC ERGO. In addition, the winners also received Google Cloud Credits and access to invaluable industry insights and mentorship from BCG and Google, enabling them to further develop and scale their cutting-edge solutions.

As a digital first insurer, HDFC ERGO continues to leverage technology to propel financial inclusion in the country and reach the last mile. From launching Here-App, one-of-its-kind insurance-led ecosystem to address real-life needs around health, mobility, and pets--to strategic alliances with IIT Bombay, Duck Creek, and Google Cloud, the company is reshaping insurance into a hyper-personalised, inclusive, and AI-powered experience for every Indian.

