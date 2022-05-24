Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is providing several cashback offers, discounts, and No Cost EMI plans on the latest Mi TV.

Customers can buy Mi TV equipped with various features and available in different sizes.

Top-selling Mi TVs are available on EMIs as low as Rs 2,334 along with cashback vouchers worth up to Rs 2,000. Additionally, the zero down payment provision is also applicable to the purchase of select models.

Customers can explore the extensive range of Mi TVs on EMI Store across TV price ranges, sizes, and features. Mi is a renowned brand offering a selection of some of the most innovative and intelligent televisions to meet the demand of modern consumers.

Some of the best Mi TVs available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store include

Mi 108 cm (43 Inch) (4K) Ultra HD LED Smart TV Black (5X 43) on No Cost EMI starting Rs 4,000.

Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inch) (4K) Ultra HD LED Smart TV Black (5X 50) on No Cost EMI starting Rs 5,250.

Mi 164 cm (65 Inch) (4K) Ultra HD LED Smart TV Black (L65M6-RA) on No Cost EMI starting Rs 7,875.

Mi 127 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV Black (L50M5-5AIN) on No Cost EMI starting Rs 4,700.

Shop for Mi TV on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps:

Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

Add your desired Mi TV to the cart.

Choose the suitable repayment tenor and proceed to the payment page.

Next, you will have to add the required details, including your name and delivery address.

Click on 'Generate OTP' and enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number to confirm your purchase.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers.

It offers customers abundant choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

