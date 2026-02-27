Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27 (ANI): While Zimbabwe has been knocked out of the T20 World Cup in the Super Eight phase, the group undoubtedly can take a lot of positives back home with their performances, with the emergence of a young Brian Bennett at the grandest stage being the most heartwarming of them all.

Zimbabwe's 72-run loss to India, following a 107-run loss to West Indies, has sealed their exit from the T20 World Cup, with South Africa qualifying for the semifinal from their group and the shoot-off for the second semifinal spot in Group 1 being between India and West Indies, who will play a virtual knockout match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1. The Sikandar Raza-led side nonetheless had a run to remember, their best-ever performance in the T20 World Cup, with wins over former champions Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stage being standouts.

In the chase of 257 runs against India, Bennett scored a valiant 97* in 59 balls, with eight fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 164.41 and had a 72-run stand with his skipper. It is the highest total by a Zimbabwe player in the tournament's history, outdoing Raza's 82 against Ireland in the 2022 edition in Australia.

97* by Bennett is also the second-highest individual score against India in T20 World Cups, only behind Chris Gayle's 98 in Bridgetown in 2010.

Bennett has had a sensational run at the grandest stage, in his first-ever World Cup across any format, scoring 277 runs in five matches at an average of 277.00 and a strike rate of above 135. Staying unbeaten four times, Bennett scored three fifties, with this being his best knock. So far, he is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, behind Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (283 runs in five innings at an average of 70.75 at a strike rate of 158.10, with a century and two fifties.

India was put to bat first by Zimbabwe and they put their highest T20 WC total of 256/4 on the board courtesy knocks from Abhishek Sharma (55 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), Hardik Pandya (50* in 23 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Tilak Varma (44* in 16 balls, with three fours and four sixes). In reply, Zimbabwe was valiant, posting 184/6 in 20 overs, courtesy a fine 97* in 59 balls, consisting of eight fours and six sixes by Brian Bennett and a 21-ball 31 by skipper Sikandar Raza. Arshdeep Singh (3/24) was the top wicket-taker for India. (ANI)

