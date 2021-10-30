Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Adding joy to the festive season, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is extending deals, including discounts and cashback offers on the best TVs from Sony.

From affordable HD ready screens to those with Full HD resolution, from TVs featuring OLED panels to premium 4K displays - all models are available at the lowest prices during the Sony TV Diwali Offer (2021). Customers planning to buy a new television this festive season can conveniently bring home their favourite models on easy EMIs, with up to 39% discounts.

Shoppers can also avail of cashback vouchers of up to Rs. 5,000 as a part of the LED TV Diwali Offer 2021 from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Also, the No Cost EMI facility offered by the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, India's biggest hyperlocal shopping destination, allows customers to buy their preferred LED TV from Sony and pay for the TV in interest-free monthly instalments. The zero down payment facility applicable on select models, on the other hand, allows customers to bring home the TV set without paying any money upfront.

The Sony LED TVs are tailor-made to deliver a premium cinematic experience with powerful sound and wide viewing angles. Some of the top Sony TVs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store include:

* Sony 32-inch HD-Ready Smart LED TV Black (KDL-32W6100) with No Cost EMI starting at Rs. 1,528, cashback vouchers worth up to Rs. 5,000 and flat 21% off

* Sony Bravia 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV Black (KLV-43W672G) with No Cost EMI at Rs. 2,839, cashback vouchers worth up to Rs. 5,000 and flat 15% off

* Sony Bravia 32-inch Full HD Smart LED TV Black (KLV-32W672G) with No Cost EMI starting at Rs. 1,775, cashback vouchers worth up to Rs. 5,000 and flat 6% off

* Sony Bravia 32-inch HD-Ready LED TV Black (KLV-32R202F IN5) with No Cost EMI starting at Rs. 1,111, cashback vouchers worth up to Rs. 5,000 and flat 6% off

* Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV Black (KD-55X8000H IN5) with No Cost EMI starting at Rs. 4,657, cashback vouchers worth up to Rs. 5,000 and flat 22% off

Benefits of purchasing LED TVs from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

The benefits of shopping from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store are endless. Customers can shop online for premium LED TVs and avail LED TV Diwali offer (2021) from the safety and comfort of their homes. The EMI Store offers many benefits, including the lowest EMIs, free home delivery, cashback offers and discounts. The zero-down payment facility may be applicable based on the type and model selected.

How to shop for Sony TVs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

* Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

* Choose the desired Sony TV model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

* Enter the required information, including name and delivery address

* Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

* Confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers in comparing and choosing from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

