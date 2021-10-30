Morbi, October 30: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a bootlegger in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Ranjit Kunvariya. After committing the crime, the accused, Sunil Koradiya, fled from the spot. Ranjit and Sunil were friends. The incident took place in Maliya Miyana taluka’s Venasar village on the bank of Khoddhroi river on Thursday afternoon. Gujarat Shocker: Man Beaten to Death With Knife, Iron Pipe for Eloping With Minor Girl in Rajkot.

According to a report published in The Times of India, on Thursday evening, Ranjit, his cousin Ashok, Sunil and Prakash Loladiya had organized a party on the banks of Khoddhroi river. As the fish catch was large, Sunil called his brother Sandeep and asked him to join the party. However, when Sandeep asked for more fish, Ranjit reprimanded him and refused to serve him more and said that they had done all the hard work and Sandeep did nothing. Gujarat Shocker: Man Ends Life by Consuming Poison After Not Being Allowed To Meet Wife in Rajkot.

Sunil got furious over the incident. An altercation broke out between the two. Sunil then sat in his car. The accused sped the car and crushed Ranjit under its wheels. Ranjit died on the spot, while another man, named Prakash, sustained grievous injuries. Sunil left tha car in the bushed and fled from the crime scene. However, Ranjit’s friends caught Sandeep and thrashed him. Sandeep is undergoing treatment at Rajkot Civil Hospital.

As per the media report, Sunil has bootlegging offences registered against him. Ranjit’s friends are farm labourers. The police have started an investigation into the matter. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab Sunil.

