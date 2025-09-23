PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a leading technology company specializing in AI-powered solutions, expert services for the scholarly publishing ecosystem and global enterprises, is pleased to announce the appointment of Siddharth Bhatia as Chief Growth Officer, Institutional Sales (West).

In this role, Siddharth will spearhead B2B sales operations across the Western and EMEA markets, with a focus on strengthening enterprise business and accelerating revenue growth.

As CACTUS enters its third decade, the organization is sharpening its focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions, forging strategic partnerships and preparing for the next phase of growth. Siddharth will play a key role in strengthening CACTUS' institutional and enterprise business, deepening market presence, and driving sustainable growth.

Siddharth joins CACTUS from WNS Global Services, where he was instrumental in scaling the data, analytics and AI business, leading initiatives across customer acquisition, revenue generation, and market expansion.

Akhilesh Ayer, CEO, Cactus Communications, said, "We are delighted to welcome Siddharth to CACTUS at a pivotal moment in our journey. With his global expertise, extensive experience in scaling enterprise relationships, and history of building high-performing teams, he is an ideal leader to drive our upcoming expansion. We are confident that under Siddharth's leadership, we will deepen our presence across key markets and forge impactful collaborations."

Siddharth Bhatia, said, "I am excited to join CACTUS at a time when the organization is innovating at the intersection of AI, research, and enterprise solutions. As the world of knowledge sharing undergoes a dynamic transformation, there is a unique opportunity to reimagine how institutions and enterprises engage with innovative solutions. I look forward to leveraging CACTUS' strengths to build meaningful partnerships, expand our global footprint, and deliver measurable value to organizations and researchers alike."

Siddharth brings over two decades of global experience, having worked with Fortune 500 companies across 17 countries in sectors such as insurance, banking and financial services, retail, travel, and professional services. His previous leadership roles at EXL, American Express, and Ernst & Young, involved designing and executing data-driven growth strategies that delivered measurable impact.

Established in 2002, Cactus Communications (cactusglobal.com) is a leading technology company that specializes in expert services and AI-driven products that improve how research gets funded, published, communicated, and discovered. Its flagship brand Editage offers a comprehensive suite of researcher solutions, including expert services and cutting-edge AI products like Mind the Graph, Paperpal, and R Discovery. With offices in Princeton, London, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, and Mumbai and a global workforce of over 4,000 experts, CACTUS is a pioneer in workplace best practices and has been consistently recognized as a great place to work.

