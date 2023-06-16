Calling All Web3 Innovators: D369 by SaleemNawaz Mandi Shaikh to Invest Up to USD 100 Million Each in Startups!

New Delhi [India], June 16: District 369 Launches the World's Largest Web3 Accelerator Program for Startups. District 369, a prominent web3 hub, has unveiled its highly anticipated accelerator program, aimed at providing comprehensive support to ambitious and forward-thinking startups and founders. This innovative program is designed to assist startups in scaling their operations from the incubation phase by offering funding and support across six key zones: Compliance, Innovation, Consulting, Tech, Design, and Marcom. Additionally, startups will be categorized into tiers based on their qualifying criteria, with each tier corresponding to a specific funding range.

The tiers offered by D369 are as follows:

* Tier 1: Up to USD 1 million

* Tier 2: Up to USD 3 million

* Tier 3: Up to USD 5 million

* Tier 4: Up to USD 25 million

* Tier 5: Up to USD 50 million

* Tier 6: Up to USD 100 million

District 369's accelerator program aims to nurture startups in various emerging verticals, including Blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, Metaverse, AI, ML, RPA, and IoT. By providing essential resources and guidance, the program aims to empower startups in their growth journey from the early stage to expansion.

Participants in the accelerator program will have access to valuable training sessions led by successful CEOs and renowned industry advisors who specialize in their respective verticals. They will gain insights into developing growth strategies, securing funding, and devising business transformation approaches. Moreover, experienced industry professionals will offer mentorship, while networking opportunities with investors and potential partners will further enhance the startups' prospects.

"We are thrilled to launch this accelerator program and support startups in the realm of new-age technologies to unlock their full potential. We recognize the challenges faced by early-stage startups, and our goal is to equip them with the necessary resources and support to succeed," stated Saleem Nawaz Mandi Shaikh, CEO of District 369.

The D369 accelerator program welcomes applications from startups both online and remotely. As seats are limited, founders and startups are encouraged to apply as early as possible.

Shaikh added, "We are seeking innovative startups that possess a passion for solving problems and making a meaningful impact in the Web 3.0 space. We encourage all eligible startups to apply, and we are excited to witness their accomplishments through this program."

District 369 is an inclusive hub that caters to various technology sectors, ranging from blockchain and DeFi to NFTs, DAOs, Metaverse, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Internet of Things (IoT). The hub is tailored to meet the unique needs and demands of individual startups.

For more information about the D369 accelerator program, please visit the official website at https://www.district369.org/ or contact entry@district369.org via email.

