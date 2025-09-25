VMPL

Manesar (Haryana) [India], September 25: Camfil has added a new production line for HEPA and ULPA filters at its Manesar plant, increasing supply capacity for hospitals, pharmaceutical cleanrooms, biotechnology labs, and other high-containment facilities.

Engineered to meet and exceed the stringent requirements of EN 1822 and ISO 29463, the new machinery integrates advanced scanning and classification technologies to ensure uncompromising quality and performance. Each filter produced will be accompanied by a 100% individual scan test report, validating efficiency, integrity, and compliance with global standards. Camfil's "owning our own destiny" approach means all scanning tech and production equipment for HEPA filters are designed in-house at global R&D centers. This ensures IP control, quality assurance, and customization flexibility. A strong differentiator in the filtration industry.

"This step strengthens our ability to protect patients, researchers, and production processes that depend on clean air," said Mark Simmons, CEO, Camfil Group. "By combining rigorous testing with greater production capacity, we are ready to support critical sectors in India and beyond."

The new line is capable of producing a wide range of HEPA and ULPA filters tailored to Class ISO 5-ISO 8 environments, with applications spanning:

* Hospital operating theatres and isolation wards

* Pharmaceutical production and R&D

* Biotech and semiconductor cleanrooms

* BSL-rated containment zones

"Adding this line in Manesar shows our confidence in India's growing demand for high-performance filtration," said Rahul Kapoor, Managing Director, Camfil India. "Together with our local team, we aim to provide more customers with the clean air they need to work safely and efficiently."

With this expansion, Camfil increases its ability to deliver tested, certified filters for sectors where air quality is critical to health, safety, and performance.

About Camfil

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centres, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and 5,700 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.com.

