New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/ATK): Many new cryptocurrencies hope to rank high in the coin market, so they come with features that should help them get to the top. Feed3 (FD3) is a cryptocurrency currently in its presale that brings innovative features to transform the blockchain-gaming industry.

In this article, we shall take a look at the features of Feed3 (FD3) and see if it has enough qualities to help it reach the ranks of Decentraland (MANA) and Holo (HOT).

Decentraland -- Welcome To The Metaverse

Decentraland (MANA) is one of the first blockchain and VR experimentation game ecosystems. As of 2016, it was a 2D game, but now it has become a completely customizable 3D world with land, art, and digital items.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Decentraland (MANA) contains digital lands, called LAND, representing parcels of land within the metaverse.

As a user, you can design and build anything you want on your LAND, and you can also explore other people's creations and even play games.

Buying NFT lands and making a profit from their sales has been a significant selling point for Decentraland (MANA). It has also led to its high rank in the coin market.

What Is Holo?

Holo (HOT) is a distributed hosting marketplace for peer-to-peer applications. The network offers low-cost transactions and facilitates fast throughput using its distributed hash table (DHT).

What Airbnb is to hotels is what Holo (HOT) is to cloud hosting. This means that anyone can become a host at Holo (HOT) by turning their computer into a source of revenue.

HOT is the token of Holo (HOT). It gives users the advantage of fixed money at no inflationary cost.

Holo (HOT) has gained enough popularity among app creators and several companies because of its practicality and convenience, which has led to a significant rise of Holo (HOT) in the coin market.

Send Audio Feedback With Feed3

Technology has brought significant advancements in Web3 and the cryptocurrency market at large. Interestingly, a new tool called Feed3 (FD3) is coming to the Web3 community with features that will benefit both developers and players.

Feed3 is an audio tool that incorporates feedback into blockchain gaming. With Feed3 (FD3), players can send audio feedback to the developers of the game they just played. This will benefit the game developers, who can then use the feedback to modulate their games to serve the needs of the players.

The players also benefit from the feedback as they are rewarded with FD3 tokens. The more feedback they send, the more Feed3 tokens they get.

Feed3 (FD3) uses an AI technology called Freeda to process feedback. Freeda analyzes and processes the audio and then sends Feed3 (FD3) tokens to the players based on their audio length and recording quality.

Since Feed3 (FD3) is incorporated into existing Play-to-Earn models of blockchain-based gaming, it provides an additional source of income for the players.

Feed3 (FD3) has partnered with blockchain games like Axie Infinity, Upland, Mobox, and Lightnitex, making gaming experiences even better. This has attracted even more players to these platforms.

Feed3 (FD3) is currently in its presale, with bonuses available for buyers. A 40 per cent bonus for those who buy within 15 minutes of registration and a 15 per cent bonus for purchases made with USDT TRC-20.

According to analysts, these features of Feed3 (FD3) are enough to rank it high in the cryptocurrency list, like Decentraland (MANA) and Holo (HOT).

