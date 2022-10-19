Happy Diwali to one and all. The biggest Indian festival is approaching, and people cannot keep calm. Preparations are in full swing, with people getting ready to welcome the Goddess Lakshmi to their humble abode. From cleaning every nook and corner of the house to finalising food recipes, buying beautiful decorative items to deciding OOTNs, everyone is busy checking off their to-do list. But what about Diwali 2022 wishes and greetings to share with family and friends? Do not fret; we have got you covered with this latest collection full of Diwali images, Happy Diwali 2022 HD wallpapers, Shubh Deepavali WhatsApp stickers, Diwali GIFs, Happy Diwali 2022 greeting cards, Diwali quotes for Facebook, captions for Instagram, and status video. Advance Diwali 2022 Wishes and HD Images: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS To Celebrate the Five-Day Festival of Lights.

Diwali, known as the ‘Festival of Lights’ is usually celebrated over five days or six in some regions of India. It falls during the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika (between mid-October and mid-November per the Gregorian calendar). This year, Diwali 2022 will kick off with Govatsa Dwadashi on October 21, followed by Dhanteras on October 22. Laxmi Puja on Badi Diwali or Main Diwali day falls on October 24, with the festivities concluding with Bhai Dooj on October 27. As people look forward to the most joyous week of the year, LatestLY presents them with a bunch of beautiful wishes and greetings. It includes Diwali greeting cards, Diwali wishes, Diwali images HD, Diwali images for free download, Diwali wallpaper HD, Diwali wallpaper for mobile, Diwali greetings and more.

DIwali 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Happy Diwali for Every Member of My Wonderful Family. May God Keep Us Bonded Together Under One Roof Forever. May She Keep Us All Happy!

Diwali 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Deepavali to My Family! I Hope the Goodness of This Occasion Brings Good Health and Prosperity to You!

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Time of Celebration, I Hope All Our Hearts Get Illuminated With Knowledge, Wisdom, Love, and Truthfulness. Happy Diwali to My Beloved Family Members; You Guys Are My Strength!

Happy Diwali 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali to You All! May This Festival Allows Us To Strengthen Our Bond, Cultivate Our Trust and Deepen Our Love!

Happy Diwali in Advane (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: In This Festival of Lights, I Pray All Your Blessings and Happiness Get Multiplied by God. Have a Safe and Sound Diwali. Happy Diwali.

How to Download Latest Diwali 2022 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

WhatsApp stickers are cool, fuss-free and really popular among users, especially during the festive season. If you, too, are looking for the latest Diwali 2022 WhatsApp stickers online, you will find them on Play Store. HERE is the download link.

Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dates For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj

May this Diwali light up everyone’s lives, giving them the most memorable moments to relish forever. May you enjoy this festive week to your fullest, and importantly count your blessings and pray to the almighty for everything. We wish one and all a very Happy Diwali 2022. Shubh Deepavali!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2022 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).